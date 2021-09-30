Smithers records 68 new COVID-19 cases between Sept. 19 and 25

Full vaccine coverage remains low in Smithers at 65 per cent compared to provincial average of 80.5

New COVID-19 cases levelled off in the Smithers Local Health Area (LHA) during the most recent reporting period but remain very high.

The LHA, which encompasses Houston to Witset had 68 new cases between Sept. 19 and 25, down slightly from the week before when there were 74 and near half the all-time high of 117 the previous week to that.

The 68 cases in this reporting period translate to a daily rate of 55 cases per day per 100,000 population, one of the highest rates in the province.

For the same period, the vaccination rate in the Smithers LHA remained the lowest in the Northwest Health Service Service Delivery Area (HSDA) with 65 per cent of eligible residents having received two doses of vaccine.

For the week of Sept. 19 – 25 new cases also remained level in Terrace with 23 in the Terrace LHA over that time, the same as the week before.

Kitimat recorded 17 new cases, up five from the previous week (Sept. 12 to Sept. 18). Kitimat’s average daily rate of new cases is now in the greater than 20 per 100,000 people category.

Prince Rupert, Nisga’a and Upper Skeena LHAs all recorded new cases. There were five new cases in Prince Rupert, 24 in Upper Skeena, and one in the Nisga’a LHA.

The BCCDC figures for the Nass Valley may differ from the Nisga’a Valley Health Authority’s statistics because of differences in the way those organizations report cases.

There was one new case on Haida Gwaii and three in the combined Snow Country – Stikine – Telegraph Creek LHAs.

Farther east, there were 31 new cases in Burns Lake, 95 in Nechako and 280 in Prince George.

According to the BCCDC, as of Sept. 28, Kitimat has hit 82 per cent of eligible people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 the highest in the region.

Percentage of population fully vaccinated in the Northwest HSDA by LHA (per cent change from the previous week is indicated by brackets):

Kitimat — 82 per cent (+1)

Haida Gwaii — 81 per cent (+1)

Prince Rupert — 76 per cent (+1)

Nisga’a — 76 per cent (+1)

Upper Skeena — 71 per cent (+1)

Snow Country – Stikine – Telegraph Creek — 74 per cent (+1)

Terrace — 73 per cent (+2)

Smithers — 65 per cent (+1)

Province-wide, the vaccination rate for people aged 12 and older with second doses has reached 80.5 per cent.

In Smithers, the Healthy Living Centre on Main St. is accepting both bookings for vaccine appointments and walk-ins for both first and second doses.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit the Northern Health website or call 1-833-838-2323.

—With files from Tom Fletcher and Ben Bogstie

