Smithers records 196 new COVID cases between Jan. 2 and 8

The Smithers Local Health Area had the highest number of cases in the Northwest

New COVID-19 cases in the Smithers Local Health Area (LHA) jumped again last week to 196 from 154 the week before.

That was the most overall in the Northwest Health Service Delivery Area according to British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) data for Jan 2 to 8.

Almost every LHA in northwest B.C. saw an increase in new cases,

New cases doubled in the Terrace LHA to 109 during the week of Jan. 2 to 8, compared to 54 cases the week before.

There were 63 new cases in Kitimat, 72 in Prince Rupert, 27 on Haida Gwaii, 28 in the Upper Skeena LHA and 13 in the aggregated Snow Country – Stikine – Telegraph Creek LHAs. The Nisga’a LHA recorded zero.

Hazelton Secondary School was one of two in the province to stop in-person classes and enter “functional closure” by switching to online instruction due to staffing issues caused by illness.

Third doses of COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed in clinics and pharmacies around the northwest, with Haida Gwaii and Nisga’a LHAs leading the region in percentage of people aged 12 and up with three doses. See the Jan. 11 list below, with weekly change from Jan. 4 indicated by brackets.

Haida Gwaii — 46 per cent (+3)

Nisga’a — 43 per cent (+1)

Upper Skeena — 36 per cent (+4)

Snow Country – Stikine – Telegraph Creek — 34 per cent (+2)

Terrace — 33 per cent (+7)

Kitimat — 31 per cent (+7)

Prince Rupert — 25 per cent (+5)

Smithers — 23 per cent (+5)

With almost 90 per cent of B.C. adults having had two doses of vaccine, from Jan. 4-10, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 20.1 per cent of cases. From Dec. 28 to Jan. 10, they accounted for 35.9 per cent of hospitalizations.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. online or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

— With files from Tom Fletcher and the Canadian Press

