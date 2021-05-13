Smithers realtor elected president of Northern Real Estate Board

Sandra Hinchliffe is an associate broker with RE/MAX Bulkley Valley with 18 years experience

A Smithers real estate agent is now president of the Northern Real Estate Board.

Sandra Hinchliffe was elected at the boards recent annual general meeting (AGM).

Hinchliffe is an associate broker with RE/MAX Bulkley Valley with 18 years experience.

“I’m super-excited and quite honoured,” she said, noting after several years on the board she wanted to be more involved.

“You can contribute more as president and move things forward.”

Specifically Hinchliffe wants to push a housing affordability agenda.

“Even though prices are going up, we’re still quite affordable in comparison to some other areas.”

“I’m on the provincial government liaison committee for the board and BCREA (BC Real Estate Association) is just doing meetings with all the provincial politicians with regards to supply. It’s one than that we’re really pushing on that the provincial government is looking at ways to increase the supply, which is really what we need is more supply of housing to calm the market down.”

She also wants to continue to enhance the professionalism of agents in the North.

“We have a lot of different markets, a lot of different price ranges and it’s really important that we can serve the whole area with proper technology and with high ethical standards especially in the way the market is going today. We’re doing a lot of work in that regard to make sure realtors are educated and working hard.”