Smithers RCMP welcomes new member

Nydr, who lived in Kelowna prior to training, joins the detachment straight out of Depot

The Smithers RCMP welcomed its newest member to the team, Cst Patrick Nydr, at the end of August.

“Cst Nydr has recently been posted to Smithers, which is his first post in the RCMP after graduating from Depot in Regina, Saskatchewan.”

Before attending Depot Nydr was living in Kelowna.

“Growing up in a small town, I find myself extremely lucky to have been posted to Smithers,” he said. “As an avid skier and outdoors person I am excited to get to know and build roots in Smithers and look forward to serving the community.”

The hiring completes the roster for Smithers RCMP.

“For the first time in my command of two and a half years, the Smithers detachment is fully staffed with 18 members,” Staff Sargent Terry Gillespie commented.

“The Smithers town council has provided, in the newest budget, another position for some time within the next six months, so at that time our detachment will look to have 19 members, which is great news for our detachment.

“Since he arrived at the end of August, we are very pleased to welcome Cst Nydr to our detachment and our town.”