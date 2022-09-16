Smithers RCMP take three impaired drivers off road in one night

Members of the BC Highway Patrol were busy on Thursday night, Sept.15, as officers took three impaired drivers off the roadways in Smithers.

The first one was stopped after the driving behavior of a vehicle caught the attention of a Highway Patrol member. The officer completed a traffic stop with the driver and an investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of drugs (cannabis) from recent use, and was issued a 24 hour driving prohibition, and a violation ticket for driving offences.

Later in the evening, a Highway Patrol member conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle to check the driver for sobriety. According to police, the driver denied drinking but 2 roadside breath tests were completed and both resulting in “WARN” readings. The driver was issued a three day Notice of Driving Prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 3 days.

Then, even later in the evening, a Highway Patrol member observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign, so a traffic stop was conducted. An investigation was completed, finding the vehicle not to have any valid insurance, and the member read the driver the breath demand. The driver completed two roadside breath tests, both resulting in “FAIL” readings. The driver was issued a 90 day Notice of Driving Prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days, as well a violation ticket was issued for driving offences.

Smithers RCMP