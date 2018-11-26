Canadian police have not seen a spike in cannabis-impaired driving since legalization. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Smithers RCMP not currently using THC testing device

Officers are trained in roadside THC detection, but zero arrests since legalization.

Smithers RCMP are not currently using federally approved THC testing device Dräger DrugTest 5000 for road side drug detection, Sgt. Darren Durnin said.

The device is currently being rolled out across the country so it’s not readily available, Durnin said.

Durnin said nine officers in the Smithers detachment have undergone the new and specific training for roadside THC detection. The detachment also has drug recognition experts — a title that requires a high level of training for drug-related impairment.

No one has been arrested for driving under the influence of cannabis in Smithers since the use of recreational cannabis has been legalized, according to Durnin.

“Hopefully people are getting the broader message out there that, yes, there is this legalization but there are certain limitations in the sense that we can’t drive impaired,” Durnin said. “We have to be responsible while driving for the care of ourselves and other people.”

It is unclear if Smithers RCMP will use the THC testing device once it becomes available. Upper level RCMP officials decide which device to use, Durnin explained.

RCMP media relations officer Madonna Saunderson was unable to answer any questions regarding whether any other detachments in the Bulkley Valley were using Dräger DrugTest 5000, if any other detachments have undergone specific training for road THC detection, or if anyone has been arrested for driving under the influence of cannabis since Oct. 17.

An officer who suspects a driver’s ability to operate a vehicle is being impaired by a drug can demand that person take a standard field sobriety test (SFST). If the officer still believes the driver is impaired after the SFST they can demand the person submit to an evaluation by a drug recognition expert or take a sample of their blood.

For more information on the new cannabis rules visit cannabisclarity.ca.

Previous story
Snow, freezing rain, ice pellets in forecast for B.C. Interior highways
Next story
Weather Network predicts a “mixed bag” of winter weather for Canada

Just Posted

206 homes for Indigenous people in the North Coast and Skeena region

B.C. government plans to build more than 280 homes across nine communities in the north

Man rescued from Terrace area mountain after snowmobile injury

Helicopter used to transport snowmobiler from Trapper Mountain over the weekend

Smithers pot hearing

Pot buffer zone leaves out half of downtown. A public hearing will be held soon on zoning.

Smithers RCMP not currently using THC testing device

Officers are trained in roadside THC detection, but zero arrests since legalization.

Winter does not stop hiking

BV Backpackers conquer mountains every Sunday

Mitchell named MVP as Stampeders dump Redblacks 27-16 to win Grey Cup

Calgary captures CFL crown after dropping previous two title games

B.C. budget surplus projected to grow despite real estate, ICBC dips

Finance Minister Carole James credits higher income tax revenue

Quesnel cheese-maker brings unique products to the North Cariboo

La Belle Vallée Fromagerie is the only provincially licensed cheese-making facility in Northern B.C.

Coroner’s inquest to begin into death of former RCMP spokesman

Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted wounds in Abbotsford in 2013

Senators to resume debate on postal legislation after taking a day to reflect

The bill could receive royal assent and become law a short time later, which would force striking postal workers back to work by noon on Tuesday.

Dolce&Gabbana fiasco shows importance, risks of China market

As retailers pulled their merchandise from shelves, co-founders Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana went on camera to apologize to the Chinese people.

India cautious as it looks to recover American body

American John Allen Chau was killed by islanders in mid-November after paying fishermen to smuggle him to the island.

Weather Network predicts a “mixed bag” of winter weather for Canada

Western Canada will have warmer than normal temperatures this winter

General Motors to close Oshawa plant, affecting thousands of jobs: source

A spokeswoman for GM Canada said Sunday that the company had “no news or comment tonight”

Most Read