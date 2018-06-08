Smithers RCMP officers take off on their bikes as part of a new initiative to engage more with people downtown. Contributed photo

Smithers RCMP launch ‘Dowtown for All’ initiative

There will be more officers downtown this summer with bikes and on foot.

‘A Downtown for All’ is an initiative that will put the Smithers RCMP members on foot and bike in and around the downtown core throughout the summer months.

Local officer Cst. Cam Thompson is a certified police mountain bike trainer and last week trained two additional members of the Smithers RCMP to support the initiative.

The project is intended to promote a sense of safety by having police officers actively engaging with the public and addressing their concerns, and by completing general enforcement, including offences under the motor vehicle act and liquor control licensing act. There will also be a focus on socially disruptive behaviour and, when needed, connecting vulnerable persons with the appropriate supporting agency.

This activity promotes a proactive police engagement and presence in the downtown core, and surrounding area. The project goal is to make the Smithers downtown a safe place for all members of the community to enjoy.

Smithers RCMP encourage members of the public to look out for and engage with those foot and bike patrol members in the downtown and surrounding area so you can get to know them, and they can learn to serve the community better.

Those RCMP members in training were actively involved in the Bike to Work Week events and are now on patrol.

