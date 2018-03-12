Smithers RCMP foil robbery

An alleged attempted robber is in custody after a brazen afternoon robbery was stopped by police.

On Thursday, March 8 at 1:19 p.m., Smithers RCMP responded to a report of an attempted robbery at a local business.

An adult male entered the store, went behind the counter and proceeded to put cigarettes in his bag. When told to stop, the man became agitated and pushed an employee. The suspect then produced a knife.

The male was still on scene when the police arrived and was arrested without incident.

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Tuesday, March 13 in Smithers.

–Submitted by North District RCMP.