The Coupe family. Isa Coupe (pictured, second from right) decided to donate the bike she won and put the proceeds towards fundraising for Ethan DeHoog’s cancer treatment. (Contributed photo)

Smithers raises $12,000 for DeHoog family through garage sale

One man’s trash is a larger community’s fundraiser.

One man’s trash is a larger community’s fundraiser.

Amongst the ‘80s-era skis and lightly-used exercise equipment at a June 8 garage fundraiser was another item up for grabs: goodwill.

The DeHoog Yard Sale and Auction for a Cause was set up as a way to raise money for the DeHoog family after their son Ethan was diagnosed with leukemia on June 26, 2018 — just three days after his high school graduation.

The garage sale raised more than $12,000.

One of the people involved in putting the event together was Caroline Marko, owner of Salt Boutique on Main Street.

Marko knows the DeHoogs personally, with Ethan’s mother Kim having worked with her for years.

She said it’s important to remember that while others’ lives have continued in the last year that, in many senses, the DeHoogs have stood still.

“I think they need to know we’re still thinking about them,” she said.

“Our lives have all kind of moved on and we’re all doing our things and their lives have pretty much been in a bit of a standstill ever since last year.”

Numerous community members have donated items to the auction in the hope of raising funds to help pay for the family’s travel and medical expenses.

Their goal is to raise $100,000 total — a tall order, but as Sheena Miller explained, one made a little easier by the donation of a prize bike from last week’s Bike to Work & School Week.

Every year for the past seven years Peter Krause of McBike has given away a bike to be donated as part of the aforementioned week.

Miller said she was touched by the kindness when the Coupe family, whose son won the bike last year, said that if they won this year they wanted to pay it forward to the garage sale.

“Before we announced the draw the family came by and said, ‘If we win this bike, we want to pay it forward to Mark DeHoog and in order to help Ethan with his treatment’,” she said.

“I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, yeah you’re not going to win the bike’, sure enough we draw and [their daughter] wins the bike,” she said.

The two said that Ethan’s treatment has cost the family around $200,000 in transportation costs and that they just want to do their part to ease the pressure on their lives a little bit and let them focus on being with their son.

A GoFundMe page that has been set up for the family has also raised just over $34,000 as of June 9.

“Mark DeHoog … does the most for this community of any person I’ve ever met, [he’s] the number one volunteer in the community,” said Miller.

 

People at the garage sale browse the wares. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
70% of B.C. drivers say road trips keep them from buying electric cars: survey

Just Posted

“Your hot days are getting hotter”: Climatologist talks climate change’s effects on Bulkley Valley

By 2100 Northern B.C. could be 6 degrees warmer.

Bulkley Valley U14 boys soccer squad wins zones

The Rapids will now proceed to provincial championship in Prince George July 4-5

Donaldson announces seal coating for portions of Hwy 16, Kispiox

Two sections of road in the Bulkley Valley have had their fate sealed.

Smithers man receives two-year sentence for fatal car crash

Over a year after a fatal crash, a Smithers man has been sentenced to two years plus a day in jail.

First Nations push for massive conservation area in northern B.C.

Includes ancestral areas of three Kaska Dena First Nations, just shy of the B.C.-Yukon border

Go, Canada! Raptors beat Warriors 114-110 to win NBA title

Leonard named Finals MVP; Toronto becomes first team outside U.S. to capture crown

We the North: Delirious fans celebrate as Raptors win NBA title

Supporters from all over Canada cheer Toronto’s triumph

Tax Freedom Day: Today British Columbians start working for themselves

Average Canadian family of two or more will pay $52,675 in total taxes, or 44 per cent of income

70% of B.C. drivers say road trips keep them from buying electric cars: survey

But most electric cars can handle average road trip lengths in B.C.

Double murder trial: Officer saw ‘no signs of forced entry’ to Victoria apartment

Andrew Berry, 45, is charged with the murder of daughters Aubrey and Chloe Berry

Excited, anxious fans prepare for Raptors to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

The Raptors currently lead the Warriors 3-2 in the best-of-seven series

‘It’s a broken, dinosaur system’: Charges stayed in B.C. sex-assault case profiled in film

Film focuses on Surrey-are family and documents the abuse of three sisters in Williams Lake

Alert issued after person with measles has layover in Vancouver airport

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air

Mounties seize hatchet, knife, bat from 15-year-olds on Vancouver Island

Items, said to be for ‘protection,’ seized from youths on early-morning prowl in Nanaimo, B.C.

Most Read