Smithers Public Library plans ‘Candi-Dating’ event for Oct. 16

The speed-date-style event gives participants three minutes with many of the riding’s federal candidates

If you’ve ever wanted to go on a speed date with your local federal election candidates, a new event taking place at the library has you covered.

Most people have heard about speed dating, but the Smithers Public Library’s (SPL) “Candi-Dating” event puts a twist on the classic matchmaking process.

Anyone with political questions they’d like to get answered can attend and spend three minutes, one-on-one, with a number of candidates vying for votes in Skeena-Bulkley Valley.

So far, Taylor Bachrach (New Democrats), Michael Sawyer (Green), Dave Birdi (Liberal), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage) and Jody Craven (People’s Party) have confirmed they will be in attendance at the event, which is being held at the SPL on Oct. 16 from 5- 6:30 p.m.

“We’re always looking for ways to bring in a broad spectrum of our community and engage in activities and opportunities that add something to our community,” said SPL Assistant Erin Hart. “This seemed like a great one at election time.”

Guests will get three minutes with each political candidate, which Hart told The Interior News is time they can use to ask the candidates anything they’d like to know about their platform.

The event is also for people that would like a more personal experience with the candidates, or perhaps not be comfortable asking a question in a traditional debate setting.

Hart said the event will also be a great time-saver, as it will give you one-on-one time with a number of candidates in the riding, all within an hour.

“People can come and just spend an hour and have a concentrated experience and really bring up issues that are important to them, [as opposed to] taking in information passively.”

Even if you don’t have a question for them, she said the time can be used to ask something generic, like what they feel is the biggest issue in Canadian politics, or have the candidates give them a three-minute elevator pitch highlighting their platforms and beliefs.

But while questions aren’t required, there is one thing Hart mentioned is required for the event.

“You have to have the interest in finding out more.”