Canadian Press photo.

Canadian Press photo.

Smithers property values jump by 15 per cent

The town’s assessment increases were second highest in the North next to Burns Lake at 21 per cent

As property owners start to receive their 2020 assessments, at least some are in for a bit of a shock.

On average last year, property values increased by 15 per cent in Smithers according to a BC assessments report for Northern B.C. published this week.

The report shows the value of a typical single family home in Smithers went from $316,000 in 2019 to $362,ooo in 202o.

This Smithers numbers are at odds with the overall trend in the North which was an increase of 4.8 per cent on average.

“For most of Northern B.C.’s homes, there has been a moderate increase compared to last year’s assessments,” said deputy assessor Jarret Krantz. “In some instances, there has been a larger increase in rural areas within the region, particularly with lakefront properties.”

Smithers mayor Gladys Atrill, said rising assessments are kind of a good news-bad news situation.

“It’s kind of like looking at the two sides of the same coin,” she said. “The part that makes me feel good is that people are choosing Smithers as a home, it’s a desirable community and people are wanting to come here.

“Of course, the other side of the coin is with prices going up, affordability becomes a greater and greater issue.”

Affordable housing was the major issue in the October 2020 byelection in which Atrill was elected mayor and she added council is well aware additional housing stock is needed.

A housing assessment report delivered to council in December anticipates Smithers will grow by 224 households by 2024. That report will inform planning as council enters its 2021 session.

Only Burns Lake, at 21 per cent, had a greater increase than Smithers among the 34 communities covered by the report.

Ron Lapadat, owner of Ron Lapadat Personal Real Estate Corporation in Smithers attributed the bump to a number of factors. He said upward pressure on property values in larger centres particularly Vancouver, combined with a general trend toward working from home, which was further accentuated by COVID-19 is making smaller communities more attractive.

“I would say, generally good demand for our area in general, just because it’s a place where people want to live, it’s got the amenities and pretty good employment base and in addition to that people can work remotely more and more,” he said adding that supply has been low while demand is high.

“Keep in mind, the assessments are not necessarily what the market increase is, but definitely prices were up and probably weren’t too far off [15 per cent].

People in rural Smithers generally fared a little better than their municpal counterparts with assessments in the surrounding area going up on average only eight per cent.

Meanwhile strata residential properties in Smithers were only up by an average of three per cent with a typical unit valued at $298,000 in 2020 compared to $290,000 in 2019.

This year, six Bulkley Valley properties made the list of the 100 Top Valued Properties in the North compared to three last year. A 137-acre property on the Telkwa High Road approximately halfway between Smithers and Telkwa was the highest valued in the valley at $1.20 million and came in number 45 in the North.

Previously number one locally, Harvey and Corry Tremblay’s place on Viewmount Rd. was second in the valley at $1.15 million and number 55 in the Top 100.

Coming in at number 73 overall and third in the valley is Dan Hamhuis’s new lakefront home on Tyhee Lake valued at $1.10 million.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CEO of air traffic controller Nav Canada cites ‘staggering’ drop in flights in 2020

Just Posted

The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose in Canada sits ready for use at The Michener Institute in Toronto on December 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)
Lake Babine Nation to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine to arrive within next two weeks for elders 65+

The first of two massive turbines headed from Prince Rupert for the Site C Dam near Fort St. John on Jan 10. (Photo: Supplied by Tasha McKenzie)
Massive turbines begin trek across Northwestern B.C.

Hydro-Electric turbines headed from Prince Rupert to Site C Dam week of Jan. 10 to 14

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Smithers vaccination program to begin next week

Smithers mayor reports to council BVDH will be getting the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Cedar Valley Lodge, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat. The most recent outbreak among workers at the project site was just declared over. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Second COVID-19 outbreak at LNG Canada Project site declared over

The outbreak was first declared on Dec. 16, 2020

Jan. 9 protesters gather at the Rail Car in Smithers (Deb Meissner photo)
Protesters once again gather in downtown Smithers opposing COVID-19 restrictions

This is the second rally in Smithers in the past two months

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser (6) and Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dale MacMillan
Boeser scores 2, Vancouver Canucks dump Edmonton 5-3 in NHL season opener

Rookie Nils Hoglander nets first career goal in win over Oilers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance responds to a question during a news conference Friday, June 26, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Proud Boys confrontation was wake-up call about military racism, hate: Defence chief

The military has established new rules around hateful misconduct over the past year

A nurse prepares to give the first COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in Edmonton on Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Experts say stretching out time between COVID-19 vaccine doses in Alberta reasonable

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s label says doses should be given 21 days apart and Moderna’s calls for a 28-day gap

Health-care workers wait in line at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Socializing after the vaccine: Experts say shot won’t offer ‘free pass’ right away

Expect mask mandates, limits on gatherings, and physical distancing to continue at least through part of 2021

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Dix ‘very disappointed’ some Vancouver-area doctors jumped the queue for 2nd vaccine dose

Health officials say it is just a small number of doctors

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld (bottom right) lights a cigarette during a public school board meeting held via Zoom on Jan. 12. He was also seen drinking from a wine glass before his video feed cut out. (Screenshot)
Controversial Chilliwack trustee causes stir online after sleeping, smoking during Zoom meeting

Chilliwack school board also asked Barry Neufeld to resign due to controversial Facebook post

Dave and Skye Hamming of Tazo Farms are pictured inside their barn, with roughly 110 cattle behind them. A recently installed DeLeval milking robot, pictured in the background, allows them to do more, with fewer hands. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Supply management key to survival of B.C. dairy industry, says Okanagan farmer

Automation, robotic milking; family farms continue to adapt to keep up with the changing times

Most Read