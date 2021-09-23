Smithers pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic open until 6 p.m. today for walk-ins at Rotary Park

Another pop up clinic scheduled for Saturday at arena, Healthy Living Centre also accepting walk-ins

A pop-up COVID-19 clinic at Rotary Park (Hwy 16 and Main Street) in Smithers is accepting walk-ins for first and second doses of vaccine today until 6 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be another pop-up clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the arena parking lot.

The Healthy Living Centre (1070 Main Street) is also accepting walk-in patients and booking appointments for both first and second doses of vaccine on the following dates and times: Sept. 23 until 4 p.m.; Sept. 24, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Sept. 27 -29, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Oct. 4 to 5, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit the Northern Health website or call 1-833-838-2323.

Vaccination rates in the Smithers Local Health Area (LHA) remain among the lowest in the province with 74 per cent of residents aged 12 and over having received a first dose and 64 per cent being fully vaccinated.

In the Northwest, Kitimat leads all the other LHAs with 81 per having received a second dose and 96 per cent having received a first.

Province-wide, the vaccination rate for people aged 12 and older with second doses has reached 79.7 per cent.



