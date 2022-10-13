Muheim Memorial Elementary School (MMES) (Trevor Hewitt photo) Voting in the Smithers Municipal Election on Saturday Oct. 15 will take place at Muheim Memorial Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (File photo)

Muheim Memorial Elementary School (MMES) (Trevor Hewitt photo) Voting in the Smithers Municipal Election on Saturday Oct. 15 will take place at Muheim Memorial Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (File photo)

Smithers municipal election voting: What you need to know

Election day is Saturday Oct. 15

General voting in the 2022 Smithers municipal election will take place this Saturday (Oct. 15). Here’s what you need to know.

You are eligible to vote as a resident elector if you are 18 years of age or older on general voting day; are a Canadian citizen; have been a resident of British Columbia for at least six months immediately before you register to vote; and are a resident of the municipality or electoral area on the day you register to vote.

You are eligible to vote as a non-resident property elector if you are 18 years of age or older on general voting day; are a Canadian citizen; have been a resident of British Columbia for at least six months immediately before you register to vote; and are the registered owner of real property in the jurisdiction where you intend to vote for at least 30 days immediately before you register to vote.

You may register to vote at the polling station on voting day providing you have identification that proves who you are and where you live (see below).

In Smithers, polling will take place at Muheim Elementary School at 3659 Third Avenue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For municipal council, there are two candidates for mayor and nine candidates for six council seats.

For mayor (in alphabetical order):

Gladys Atrill (incumbent)

Murray Hawse

For council:

Nick Briere

John Buikema (incumbent)

Calvin Elliott

Adam Koch

Laura Leonard

Jason McCrindle

Genevieve Paterson

Sam Raven

Frank Wray (incumbent)

You may vote for as many or as few candidates as you wish up to a maximum of one mayoral candidate and six council candidate.

You do not need identification to vote if your name is on the list of registered electors. If you are not on the registered electors list, you must present two pieces of identification, one of which displays your signature. For the purposes of voting a combined B.C. Driver’s Licence and B.C. Services card is considered one piece of identification.

If you are unsure whether you are on the list, having identification is recommended.

Previous story
B.C. mom runs daily marathon in front of health ministry office after son dies of drug poisoning
Next story
Wood stove exchange program returns

Just Posted

The total is in and $38,673.58 was donated to and/or raised by the Bulkley Valley All Stars as of last week for this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de North ride from Dawson Creek to Williams Lake last month. That’s Houston RCMP Constable Harry Dhaliwal and community riders Sue Jones and Cindy Sullivan from the All Stars announcing the total Sept. 30 at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union. At the same time, Aubrey Aatelma’s name was drawn as the winner of camping and other outdoor amenities in a raffle sponsored by the credit union in support of Tour de North. The total raised by the All Stars works out to approximately 25 per cent of the Tour de North’s total which is approximately $152,000. The whole Tour de North riding group had a goal of $150,000. Local companies DH Crane, Buy Low Foods, Sullivan Motor Products and Bulkley Valley Credit Union provided support and services for the local effort as did the Houston Fire Department, Houston Victim Services as well as the residents of Houston and area. (Submitted photo/Houston Today )
And the total is …..

The town of Smithers is allow CIBC a few variances to update their signage. (Google Images photo)
CIBC and Smithers compromise on signage

A landslide on Sept. 1 deposited 15 to 25 million cubic metres of debris into the upper Ecstall River in northwest B.C. (Photo: SkeenaWild Conservation Trust/Facebook)
Scientist calls for better monitoring of steep slopes after landslide near Prince Rupert

Eight Coastal Nations met for the first time in Prince Rupert on Oct. 8 to engage in a day of training and emergency simulations. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Mission ready in Prince Rupert, 8 Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary saving lives at sea