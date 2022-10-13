Smithers municipal election voting: What you need to know

General voting in the 2022 Smithers municipal election will take place this Saturday (Oct. 15). Here’s what you need to know.

You are eligible to vote as a resident elector if you are 18 years of age or older on general voting day; are a Canadian citizen; have been a resident of British Columbia for at least six months immediately before you register to vote; and are a resident of the municipality or electoral area on the day you register to vote.

You are eligible to vote as a non-resident property elector if you are 18 years of age or older on general voting day; are a Canadian citizen; have been a resident of British Columbia for at least six months immediately before you register to vote; and are the registered owner of real property in the jurisdiction where you intend to vote for at least 30 days immediately before you register to vote.

You may register to vote at the polling station on voting day providing you have identification that proves who you are and where you live (see below).

In Smithers, polling will take place at Muheim Elementary School at 3659 Third Avenue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For municipal council, there are two candidates for mayor and nine candidates for six council seats.

For mayor (in alphabetical order):

Gladys Atrill (incumbent)

Murray Hawse

For council:

Nick Briere

John Buikema (incumbent)

Calvin Elliott

Adam Koch

Laura Leonard

Jason McCrindle

Genevieve Paterson

Sam Raven

Frank Wray (incumbent)

You may vote for as many or as few candidates as you wish up to a maximum of one mayoral candidate and six council candidate.

You do not need identification to vote if your name is on the list of registered electors. If you are not on the registered electors list, you must present two pieces of identification, one of which displays your signature. For the purposes of voting a combined B.C. Driver’s Licence and B.C. Services card is considered one piece of identification.

If you are unsure whether you are on the list, having identification is recommended.