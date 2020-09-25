SMITHERS MUNICIPAL BYELECTION: Sam Raven

Council hopeful makes her initial bid for your vote

The Interior News gave all the candidates in the upcoming Smithers municipal byelection an opportunity to provide 500 words about their candidacy.

What they wrote was entirely up to them, although we did suggest they include some biographical information, why they wanted to run, what they thought the most important issue is or issues are and what they wanted to do about it/them.

Born in the valley, I am now a mother to three children working as a support worker for adults with special needs in Smithers for several years, which is when I began my activism through my union.

Through my union activities, I received training and educational opportunities to become an advocate for fair and equitable treatment for those around me.

Initially, my focus was health and safety but that quickly grew to include supporting broader social causes: affordable housing, living wages and sustainable jobs, which led me to become the president of the KTDLC (Kitimat-Terrace and District Labour Council) in 2019.

Throughout my journey as an advocate, I have petitioned and asked people to consider another view. Now I hope to have the opportunity to share that perspective directly with those who make the decisions.

COMPLETE MUNICIPAL BYELECTION COVERAGE

I also want to ensure an inclusive community for all youth in this valley, where they can be themselves, thrive and have the opportunity to participate in sports, music and all the other pursuits that Smithers is known for.

The lack of safe and affordable rental units, we have hard-working residents who are living in their vehicles or travel trailers because there are not enough affordable rental units available. When you look at the rental sites there are more posts from people trying to move here because they have jobs starting, but with nowhere to live.

There have been strides in the right direction, by implementing tax exemptions for downtown commercial projects that include suites and the recent approval of laneway housing.

We need to build on that by increasing the area that would qualify for the tax exemption to include commercial areas away from downtown, commercial buildings on Railway Ave. for example. Provide one-time incentives for homeowners to build legal suites or laneway houses on their existing properties, with added incentive for two-bedroom spaces.

READ MORE: Four candidates will try for vacant Smithers council seat

Transparency and proactive communication for town projects and special meetings. Residents should be made aware exactly where their tax dollars are going, the steps that were taken to reach the decision and the rationale behind it.

Ensuring that there is ample and well-advertised notice before special meetings so that all members of the community and the organizations that are impacted have time to prepare and attend the meeting.

This can be done by utilizing social media platforms such as Facebook or Instagram to create posts that can be quickly distributed.

Review bylaws that may create more sidewalks to nowhere or could potentially block the installation of much needed medical equipment.

During council meetings, I will bring to the table my ability to see the bigger picture and common sense approach to advocate for the solution that best benefits the members of our community.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Municipal election

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 cases grow to 13 at B.C. First Nation near Fort St. James
Next story
‘Unprecedented’ coalition demands end to B.C. salmon farms

Just Posted

COVID-19 cases grow to 13 at B.C. First Nation near Fort St. James

“This is very serious,” says Nak’azdli Whut’en Chief

Rumours of Air Canada backing off Oct. 1 flight resumption unfounded

The airline and airport are preparing for return of scheduled traffic

Ecosocialists nominate candidate for Stikine

Edward Quinlan is the new party’s regional director for Skeena and Bulkley Valley regions

Minor parties scramble to get candidates nominated for Stikine

Taylor wants to be Christian Heritage Party candidate, Repen makes bid to represent Rural BC Party

Local M.D. urges keeping social bubbles to six

“This situation is happening in our own communities:” Dr. Kate Niethammer

B.C.’s top doctor thanks supporters after revealing threats over COVID-19 measures

Dr. Bonnie Henry says COVID-19 has caused some people to lash out in anger and frustration out of fear

B.C.-born Trybe social media app’s award system connects with Nickelback singer

Rock stars, jet planes, scooter tricks and the creation of a new platform ready for launch

PHOTOS: 2nd calf in a month confirmed among Southern Resident killer whale pod

Center for Whale Research said they will eagerly await to observe the calf to evaluate its health

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. VOTES 2020: Speculation tax misses speculators, B.C. Liberals say

Andrew Wilkinson, John Horgan clash over housing costs, solutions

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

RCMP assisted as BC SPCA executed search warrant

NDP, Greens divided on pace of child care improvements in B.C. election campaign

NDP Leader John Horgan recommitted to $10-a-day child care and blamed the Greens for not supporting his efforts

BC Liberal Leader talks drug addiction in the Lower Mainland

Drug addiction and public safety a top priority says Andrew Wilkinson

Most Read