Smithers Mountain Bike Association asking hikers to refrain from using new trail

The SMBA say wet, rainy conditions have made the new trail tread susceptible to unintentional damage

A photo of a biker on the new yet-to-be-named trail. Currently the SMBA is asking people to refrain from using a new yet-to-be-named trail system. Although the trail was previously opened at the end of August, poor and wet conditions forced the SMBA to shut it down shortly afterwards. SMBA said it is likely the new trail will have to be closed for the rest of this hiking season due to the weather conditions. (Instagram photo)

Take a hike (just not on the Smithers Mountain Bike Association’s [SMBA] new trail).

The SMBA is asking people to refrain from using a new yet-to-be-named trail system.

“The new trail tread is quite soft in places and susceptible to unintentional damage. When complete, the new biking trails will welcome hikers and runners,” said Mary Broussard with Bulkley Valley Backpackers Society in an email to The Interior News.

Although the trail was opened at the end of August, poor and wet conditions forced the SMBA to shut it down shortly afterwards.

People using the trail system are being asked to respect all “closed trail” signage in the area.

SMBA said it is likely the new trail will have to be closed for the rest of this hiking season due to the weather conditions.

Once it is reopened, the new trail can be found at the top of Meanstreak (at the top of the lollipop).

It is currently an out-and-back trail, however the SMBA has plans to turn it into a looped trail.

A number of other trails are still open for regular use.

Anyone interested in exploring them can check out their current status at the trails section of smithersmountainbike.ca



