A photo of a biker on the new yet-to-be-named trail. Currently the SMBA is asking people to refrain from using a new yet-to-be-named trail system. Although the trail was previously opened at the end of August, poor and wet conditions forced the SMBA to shut it down shortly afterwards. SMBA said it is likely the new trail will have to be closed for the rest of this hiking season due to the weather conditions. (Instagram photo)

Smithers Mountain Bike Association asking hikers to refrain from using new trail

The SMBA say wet, rainy conditions have made the new trail tread susceptible to unintentional damage

Take a hike (just not on the Smithers Mountain Bike Association’s [SMBA] new trail).

The SMBA is asking people to refrain from using a new yet-to-be-named trail system.

“The new trail tread is quite soft in places and susceptible to unintentional damage. When complete, the new biking trails will welcome hikers and runners,” said Mary Broussard with Bulkley Valley Backpackers Society in an email to The Interior News.

Although the trail was opened at the end of August, poor and wet conditions forced the SMBA to shut it down shortly afterwards.

READ MORE: Patrick Williston wins inaugural Rocks to Hops race

People using the trail system are being asked to respect all “closed trail” signage in the area.

SMBA said it is likely the new trail will have to be closed for the rest of this hiking season due to the weather conditions.

Once it is reopened, the new trail can be found at the top of Meanstreak (at the top of the lollipop).

It is currently an out-and-back trail, however the SMBA has plans to turn it into a looped trail.

READ MORE: Big bike season on Bulkley roads and trails

A number of other trails are still open for regular use.

Anyone interested in exploring them can check out their current status at the trails section of smithersmountainbike.ca


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A photo of drainage upgrades being completed to an existing road to be used for the new trail from SMBA’s Instagram. Currently the SMBA is asking people to refrain from using a new yet-to-be-named trail system. Although the trail was previously opened at the end of August, poor and wet conditions forced the SMBA to shut it down shortly afterwards. SMBA said it is likely the new trail will have to be closed for the rest of this hiking season due to the weather conditions. (Instagram photo)

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man’s dash-cam captures suspected ‘keying’ of Tesla
Next story
The iconic MV Lady Rose passenger vessel has been sold again

Just Posted

Smithers Mountain Bike Association asking hikers to refrain from using new trail

The SMBA say wet, rainy conditions have made the new trail tread susceptible to unintentional damage

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs demand stop work order against CGL

Office of the Wet’suwet’en asserts pipeline work has destroyed numerous sites of cultural significance

Fired Smithers CAO lands in Aschroft

Interior B.C. village is confident Anne Yanciw is the right person for the job

Molly Wickham endorses Skeena-Bulkley Valley Green candidate Mike Sawyer

In July, Wickham filed a lawsuit against CGL over the destruction of the Gidimt’en checkpoint camp

NDP candidate Taylor Bachrach calls on opponents to sign petition against open-net fish farming

Conservative candidate Claire Rattée declined to sign

VIDEO: Deer attacked by ‘pack of aggressive dogs’ at Victoria golf course

Witness posted that incident was ‘awful and emotional’ to watch

Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers

‘Perfect storm’ of events challenge search team from Port Alberni

Tussock moth infestation in Cariboo is farthest north ever recorded in B.C.

Moth, which can quickly kill Douglas fir trees, spotted south of Alkali Lake

Man was agitated in hospital ER two days before B.C. student fatally stabbed, court hears

The trial of Gabriel Klein enters its second day at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

The iconic MV Lady Rose passenger vessel has been sold again

Sechelt group buys former Union Steamship vessel from Tofino owner

Police called due to rowdy fans at 66-0 B.C. junior football game

Visiting Langley Rams fans got a little out of hand at the Saturday night game in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C. man’s dash-cam captures suspected ‘keying’ of Tesla

Police want to identify man seen vandalizing electric vehicle in video

B.C.’s first school bus to warn students of oncoming cars unveiled in Abbotsford

Technology protected multiple students on its very first day in use in Abbotsford

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

Most Read