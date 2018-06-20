Smithers mayor runs again

Bachrach said he looks forward to getting back on the campaign trail this October.

On Monday, Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach announced he will be seeking reelection this October.

“I love this community more than ever and I’m still excited about the future and the potential for helping move our community forward,” Bachrach said. “I would be tremendously honoured to continue to serve as mayor.”

“At their best, campaigns are an opportunity to engage in conversation with residents about the future of the community. Any time we have that kind of opportunity it’s certainly something I embrace,” Bachrach said. “I look forward to hearing from residents in terms of their hopes and dreams for the future of the town.”

Bachrach was elected mayor of Smithers in 2011.

Civic elections across B.C. will be held on Oct. 20.