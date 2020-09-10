Smithers man wins Prince Rupert fishing derby

Derek Finlayson won first place with his 57.3 lb halibut in The Northern View’s 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby held on Sept. 5. Leah Finlayson shows a salmon caught in the same derby. (Photo: Bo Millar/The Northern View)

The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby held on Sept. 5 in Prince Rupert reeled in big winners.

Derek Finlayson of Smithers hooked first place with his halibut, weighing in at 57.3 lbs. Last year, Finlayson took home second place for a 55.4 lb halibut.

William Gowe caught a close second with a 56.6 lb. halibut and Butch Campbell’s third place halibut at 49.4 lbs. is worth its weight.

First place for salmon was taken by Desi Ryan with a 17.7-lb. beauty. Bruce Mullin’s salmon weighed in at 16.9 lbs and took second place, with Liam MacPhil’s 14.8-lb. salmon swimming up behind in third place.

Prizes awarded in each fish categories were: first place, $2,000; second place, $1,000; and third place, $500.

HIDDEN WEIGHT PRIZES

SMALLEST OVERALL FISH

Kaeden De Araujo

STIHL Electric Blower donated by: Storey’s Excavating

HALIBUT HIDDEN WEIGHT

Pete Murie

Ugly Stick donated by: Johal and Associates

Cailea Boot

Fillet knife & Scottie knife sharpener donated by: Lighten Up Electric

Grady Hall

Life Vest donated by: SeaWest Fishing Charters

SALMON HIDDEN WEIGHT

Ted Clifton

Marine Binoculars donated by: Lighten Up Electric

Ken Franzen

Deep Water Release donated by: DP World

Paul Ekeli

Prawn/Crab trap donated by: DP World

DOOR PRIZES

Michael Ryan

Kids Ugly Stick donated by: Lighten Up Electric

Lana Greene

Halibut rod and reel donated by: Lighten Up Electric

Vince Sampare

Mosquito area repellent donated by: DP World

Kennedy Doolan

Scotty rescue throw bag donated by: DP World

W. Tutinka

Standard fire extinguisher donated by: DP World

Ken Seymore

Scotty powerlock rod holder donated by: DP World

Taffy Hamilton

Scotty powerlock rod holder donated by: DP World

Mike Boutilier

30 glow LED flashlight donated by: DP World

Joe Boucher

Fox40 rescue throw bag donated by: DP World

Clarence Nelson

Marine first aid kit donated by: DP World

Richard Payjack

Ugly Stick salmon rod donated by: Thai Pham – Realty Executives

Jasmine Tom

Beckman landing net donated by: DP World

Randy Murray

Waterproof first aid kit donated by: DP World

Frank Fuzi

Waterproof first aid kit donated by: DP World

Raymond Dudoward

Fillet knife and Scottie knife sharpener donated by: Lighten Up Electric

Jim Lancaster

Deep water release donated by: Johal & Associates

Dennis Langdale

Fishing tool kit donated by: DP World

Greg Penner

Fishing tool kit donated by: Johal & Associates

Jeremy Main

Big Larry Pro – work light donated by: Johal & Associates

Justin Lancaster

Big Larry Pro – work light donated by: Johal & Associates

Clarence Brown

Rechargeable pocket light donated by: Johal & Associates

V. Setso

Rechargeable pocket light donated by: Johal & Associates

Adam Schak

Excalibur reflective winter jacket donated by: Praxair

Daniel Pagens

Yeti thermas donated by: Lighten Up Electric

Brenda Woelders

Yeti thermas donated by: Lighten Up Electric

Celina Franzen

Inn on the Harbour mug donated by: Inn on the Harbour

Steve Innes

Knife with light donated by: Lighten Up Electric

Kevin MacIlroy

Working bright light donated by: DP World

Tenille Spencer

Knife with light donated by: Lighten Up Electric

Billy Krause

FlipIt 400 light and flasher donated by: DP World

Garrett Bolton

Crab trap and line donated by: Pacific Net & Twine

Kevin Pottle

2 flashers/anchovy head/pin donated by: Lighten Up Electric

Robert McLeod

Flasher/anchovy head/pin donated by: Lighten Up Electric

Coreen Stenset

Flasher/anchovy head/pin donated by: DP World

Taylor Ryan Sr.

Flasher/anchovy head/pin donated by: Lighten Up Electric

J. Cote

Halibut jig/line release clip donated by: DP World

Tom Leask

Halibut jig/line release clip donated by: DP World

Kennedy Doolan

Halibut jig/line release clip donated by: DP World

Lana Greene

Fishing line donated by: DP World

Tyla Malcomn

Fishing line donated by: DP World

Clifford Ryan

Fishing line donated by: DP World

John Gaber

Ocean View Hotel gift certificate donated by: Ocean View Hotel

Jules Bennett

Ocean View Hotel gift certificate donated by: Ocean View Hotel

Mike De Araujo

Breakers Pub gift certificate donated by: Breakers Pub

Meerna Clifton

Breakers Pub gift certificate donated by: Breakers Pub

Bill Vermeerao

Naomi’s Grill gift card & 2 Black Tide Adventures hats donated by:

Naomi’s Grill & Black Tide Adventures

Peter Lansdowne

Naomi’s Grill gift card & 2 Black Tide Adventures hats donated by:

Naomi’s Grill & Black Tide Adventures

Curtis Watts

Petro-Canada Grassy Bay gift card donated by: Grassy Bay Services

David E.

Petro-Canada Grassy Bay gift card donated by: Grassy Bay Services

Greig Sanders

Esso Gas gift card donated by: Prince Rupert Business Centre

Adam A

Esso Gas gift card donated by: Ecopest

Mike C

Esso Gas gift card donated by: Ecopest

Alvin Alexcee

SeaSport Outboard Marina gift card donated by: Johal & Associates

Garrett Bolton

SeaSport Outboard Marina gift card donated by: Johal & Associates

Marlon Grunerud

SeaSport Outboard Marina gift card & hat

donated by: Storey’s Excavating

Bob Killbery

SeaSport Outboard Marina gift card & hat

donated by: Storey’s Excavating

Cam Culver

Crest Hotel gift card donated by: Crest Hotel

Chantal Tom

On The Spotless gift certificate donated by: On The Spotless

Mike Boutilier

Rupert Lawn and Garden gift card

donated by: Gitmaxmak-ay Nisga’a Society

Daisy Campbell

Split ring pliers donated by: Johal & Associates

Cindy Hooge

Needle nose pliers & 5 spoons donated by: Johal & Associates

David Payjack

Needle nose pliers & 5 spoons donated by:

Johal & Associates

Alrita Leask

Tackle box & accessories donated by: Pacific Net & Twine

Brian Barnes

Mustang Life Vest donated by: SeaSport Outboard Marina

GRAND DOOR PRIZE

Tom Proteau

Prince Rupert Adventure Tours 2021 gift card, marine binoculars, 2 Yeti thermases and 2 SeaSport Outboard Marina gift cards donated by:

Sherry & Warren Beal, NorthWest Fuels, Vallee IT and Lighten Up Electric



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Desi Ryan and Avery Ryan show off the first place winning salmon in The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby held on Sept. 5. First place salmon netted a prize of $2000. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Look, I caught a fish “this” big, said Kaden Dearaujo, showing his awesome salmon at The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby on Sept. 5. (Photo: Bo Millar/The Northern View)

Liam MacPhil lured in third place for his 14.8 lb. salmon at The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby on Sept. 5. (Photo: Bo Millar/The Northern View)

Butch Campbell netted $500 for third place halibut weighing in at 49.4 lb. at the The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby on Sept. 5. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Tim Dopko holds his halibut next to third place salmon winner Bruce Mullin in The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby on Sept. 5. (Photo: Bo Millar/The Northern View)