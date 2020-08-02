Jim Bolster was an avid fisherman and is being remembered by his friends for his kind nature after leaving a legacy gift of $1 million to BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. (Facebook photo)

Smithers man leaves $1 million to children’s hospital

Jim Bolster wanted to help out children with health problems like his own

A Smithers man has left a $1 million donation to the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Jim Bolster was born and raised in Smithers but experienced a number of health issues before dying in June 2018 at the age of 51.

His friend, Dean Moore said when his health really deteriorated it was only about three weeks until he passed, but the last ten years were tough on him.

“He was diabetic and had a heart attack,” Moore said. “Near the end of his life his eyes were failing and he had a bad infection in his foot from the diabetes.”

Moore was the executor of his will and said Bolster was sure of what he wanted to do.

“He thought it through and that is where he wanted his money to go, to help kids,” he said. “He had never had kids of his own, but he liked kids.”

Moore said he remembers his friend most for his smile and his kind nature. His fondest memories with Bolster were fishing as he was incredibly good at the sport.

Moore said the donation took a couple of years to go through because of the approval process and all the legal work.

He was invited down in February to tour the facility and see where the money will go and said it was also important to him that Bolster be recognized for his contributions.

“I requested a plaque be put up for Jim,” he said. “I went down to go over the design and wording. They did up a proof but then COVID hit and this was the first time we are revisiting it. The plaque will be going up shortly and will be hung in the diabetic ward.”

