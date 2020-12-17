Smithers Local Health Area reports eight COVID-19 cases in second week of December

New cases bring total to 62 for Smithers as Northern Health surpasses Island health in daily cases

Local Health Area case counts for the week of Dec. 6 - 12. (BC Centre for Disease Control Graphic)

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Smithers Local Health Area (LHA) grew by eight between Dec. 6 and 12.

That brings the total case count for Smithers LHA (Houston to Witset) from January to 62.

Caseloads in surrounding Northwest Health Service Delivery Area LHAs for the second week of December included Terrace 22, Nisga’a 4, Kitimat 2, Burns Lake 7 and Upper Skeena 9. The Snow Country Telegraph Creek and Stikine LHAs reported one case among them.

Prince Rupert had no new cases.

Data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control for LHAs previously only published monthly is now being updated weekly on Wednesdays, but was delayed this week until this morning.

Meanwhile, Northern Health reported two exposures at Smithers Secondary School this week.

Little Horizons Childcare also had an exposure and decided to voluntarily report to the community and close its doors although that was not mandated by the province.

The trend overall in the Northern Health region has mirrored the provincial trend of steadily increasing numbers from October through early December with a levelling off over the past few days. However, for the first time since the coronavirus was detected in B.C. in January, daily case counts in the north are now outstripping Vancouver Island Health.

Northern Health peaked on Dec. 12 when the authority reported 63 new cases, a single day record for the entire duration of the pandemic.

Yesterday, there were 47 new cases for a total of 385 active cases with 44 currently hospitalized and 19 receiving critical care.

There have been 15 confirmed deaths and 1,015 victims are considered to have recovered.

A weekly report on Health Service Delivery Areas (HSDA) of which there are three in the North is expected later today.



