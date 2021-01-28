Smithers LHA reports 16 new cases of COVID-19 from Jan. 17 – 23

The Smithers Local Health Area reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 between Jan. 17 and 23. (BC CDC graphic)

For the latest weekly reporting period, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Smithers Local Health Area (LHA) saw a dramatic decrease. From Jan. 17 to 23 the LHA (Houston to Witset) saw 16 new infections compared to 32 the previous week, 25 the week before that and 20 in the last week of December.

That brings the total case count for Smithers LHA to 195 since January 2020.

New caseloads in most of the surrounding Northwest Health Service Delivery Area LHAs for the third week of January were Terrace at 59, Prince Rupert 38, Kitimat 18, Nechako 12, Burns Lake 11, Nisga’a 9, Upper Skeena 3, Haida Gwaii 1 and the aggregated LHAs of Snow Country, Telegraph Creek and Stikine 2.

As of this morning, Northern Health was reporting 32 new daily cases. There were 487 active cases with 48 hospitalized and 18 receiving critical care.

There have been 61 confirmed deaths and 2,402 victims are considered to have recovered since the pandemic began.

A weekly report on Health Service Delivery Areas (HSDA), of which there are three in Northern Health, is expected later today.



