Smithers launches emergency notification system

The system will alert residents to various emergencies such fires, floods and other events.

The Town of Smithers unveiled its new emergency notification system on Tuesday, May 22.

The system, powered by Everbridge, will alert residents to various emergencies such fires, floods and other events. Messages will be sent to users on their preferred method of contact: cell phone, home phone, text, email, or work phone.

Unlike other mass notification systems once an alert is sent users can respond to verify they received the message.

“That’s going to be a powerful tool if there are geographically limited emergencies that our staff and agencies are dealing with,” Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach said. “They’ll be able to notify residents in that immediate vicinity and then confirm that all the people who are on the notification system have received the notice that went out.”

Residents can also download the Everbridge app to receive notifications.

Users can opt in to receive non-emergency alerts such as notifications about service disruptions, when taxes are due and recreational programs.

“I think it’s going to be a neat tool for the town to increase engagement and communication with residents,” Bachrach said. “Which has been a big focus of what we’ve been trying to do over the past few years.”

Residents living within the town boundaries as well as residents living in the rural area directly surrounding Smithers within eight kilometers of the fire hall will be covered in the system.

The notification system will cost the town around $7,500 annually fire chief for Smithers Fire Rescue, Keith Stecko, said.

“There’s no emergency service that has an infinite number of resources,” Stecko said. “We want to get to people that are in real danger now and this program will help us do that.”

Residents can sign up for the system by on the Town of Smithers website at www.smithers.ca or by calling Smithers Fire Rescue at 250-847-2015 extension 2.

Previous story
B.C. man facing deportation says terror accusation left him traumatized

Just Posted

Smithers launches emergency notification system

The system will alert residents to various emergencies such fires, floods and other events.

Telkwa mayor on medical leave

Telkwa council deals with hall repairs, bike trail and parking without Mayor Darcy Repen.

A fiddling experience Knot to miss

Valley Youth Fiddlers present their year end concert The Knot at the Della Herman Theatre on May 30.

Granisle grizzlies moved

Video of the release of grizzlies getting a bit too comfortable in Granisle.

Telkwa student UNBC valedictorian

Arctica Cunningham gives her valedictorian speech May 25 at University of Northern British Columbia.

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

Woman’s death near Tofino prompts warning about ‘unpredictable’ ocean

Ann Wittenberg was visiting Tofino for her daughter Victoria Emon’s wedding

B.C. man facing deportation says terror accusation left him traumatized

Othman Hamdan was acquitted of terrorism-related charges by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in September

Will Taylor Swift’s high concert ticket prices stop scalpers?

Move by artist comes as B.C. looks to how to regulate scalpers and bots reselling concert tickets

36 fires sparked May long weekend, most due to lightning: BC Wildfire

As warmer weather nears, chief fire officer Kevin Skrepnek says too soon to forecast summer

Ariana Grande sends message of hope on anniversary of Manchester bombing

Prince William joins survivors and emergency workers for remembrance service

Cariboo business supplies security ATVs for 44th G7 Summit

Spectra Power Sports Ltd. of Williams Lake supplying security vehicles for G7 Summit

B.C. flood risk switches from snowmelt to rainfall: River Forecast Centre

Kootenays and Fraser River remain serious concerns

Pipeline more important than premiers meeting: Notley

“Canada has to work for all Canadians, that’s why we’re fighting for the pipeline”

Most Read