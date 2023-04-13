Smithers Interior News turns 116

Over a century of providing news to the community

The Interior News is celebrating its 116th birthday today (April 13).

The paper hasn’t always been a staple of Smithers. First started in 1907 in Aldermere and titled the Bulkley Pioneer, the paper relocated to the then-recently created Village of Smithers where publisher Joseph Coyle set up on Main Street publishing the first Smithers edition of the paper on August 15, 1915.

Coyle sold the paper and moved to Vancouver in 1918, where he found tremendous success as the inventor of the egg carton after overhearing a dispute over broken eggs between a local farmer and hotel owner.

The new publisher L.B. Warner named it the “Interior News Weekly paper of the Bulkley Valley.”

The annual subscription to the five-page paper was two dollars, and a single copy was 10 cents.

The paper was handset and produced on a small, temperamental gas-engined press. Newsprint arrived from Vancouver on the train and was hauled to the press from the station in a wheelbarrow, often a challenge in the mud.

“When the press, shafting, pulleys and engine were functioning in near unison the entire building vibrated and swayed, much to the alarm of the publisher’s family living upstairs,” said Clifford Warner, brother of L.B. Warner.

L.B. Warner was an expert writer and a fierce community advocate. He campaigned vigorously for village incorporation, was an avid supporter of the Citizen’s Association and served as chairman, secretary, and trustee for the school board.

He was also chairman of the village council, active on the hospital board, served as the first secretary of the Fall Fair, and was the first Justice of the Peace for the community from 1927 to 1931.

Warner was often controversial and unafraid to speak out, writing lively and contentious editorials.

After his death, the paper continued in the Warner family until its purchase in the late 1960s. J.G. “Dinty” Moore and Nick Barr partnered to operate out of a new location using new equipment.

Moore’s children all grew up over the shop.

“As youngsters, the Moore brothers grew up with the rumble of the press downstairs,” The Interior News of June 16, 1999 said.

“I got a smell of the printer’s ink and have been at it ever since,” said Laurie Moore at the time.

Now owned and operated by Black Press Media, the Interior News would like to thank all of our readers for their support, and we look forward to serving the community for many more decades.

