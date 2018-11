Smithers lane closure Nov. 19-22 on Highway 16 between Columbia and Manitoba Streets. (Google map)

Planned utility work is expected to start on Hwy 16 in Smithers Monday morning.

Be ready for some waiting in your vehicle if you’re travelling through the northwest side of Smithers next week.

The Highway 16 eastbound lane will be closed for planned utility work between Columbia Street and Manitoba Street.

Drive BC says work is scheduled to start Monday, Nov. 19 at 9:30 a.m. until Thursday, Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m.