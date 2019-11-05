Concept art for the proposed Library & Art Gallery. The Town is holding off on a mayoral byelection until it hears back on a $12.8 million grant application it made to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, a joint provincial-federal grant program which funds up to 90 per cent of project costs for towns between 5,000 and 25,000 people. (Photo courtesy Town of Smithers)

Smithers holding off on byelection pending outcome of library-art gallery grant

The Town is waiting to hear back on a $12.8 million grant application for the project

The Town is holding off on a mayoral byelection until it hears back on its grant application for a proposed Library-Art Gallery.

The Town is currently waiting to hear back regarding a $12.8 million grant application they made to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, a joint provincial-federal grant program which funds up to 90 per cent of project costs for towns between 5,000 and 25,000 people.

READ MORE: Ball rolling on library/art gallery

It is anticipated that the grant announcement will take place in early 2020.

In a Nov. 5 press release the Town said it’s waiting to hear on the outcome of the grant application before moving forward with choosing a byelection date.

“In addition to a by-election, the Town, depending upon the outcome of its grant application for the Library-Art Gallery project, may or may not be holding assent voting (referendum),” the release said.

“Given the high cost of hosting each of these processes separately, a cost of approximately $30,000 each, the by-election will be held off until the Town receives the announcement on the grant, which if successful will trigger the assent voting for the Library-Art Gallery borrowing.”

The Town is also looking to borrow $1 million in additional funding to secure funding for the building.

In January, Smithers Town Council agreed a referendum would be the best way to gain support for the project and would also serve to quantify whether or not it had the support of the community.

READ MORE: Town wants culture centre referendum

A referendum is sent out to all taxpayers and requires at least 50 per cent plus one vote support to pass.

In January The Interior News reported the cost of the loan the Town is vying for would require a 1.14 per cent tax increase (working out to $15 for the average $277,000-assessed home).

At the time the Town said some of this could be offset by a Hwy 16 $1.5-million improvement loan debt being retired between 2022-2024.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Faculty union at UNBC issues 72-hour strike notice
Next story
B.C. builds on Indigenous reconciliation plan with summit

Just Posted

Bachrach officially resigns as Smithers mayor

The former mayor officially resigned from Smithers Town Council on Nov. 3

Smithers holding off on byelection pending outcome of library-art gallery grant

The Town is waiting to hear back on a $12.8 million grant application for the project

Oct. 31 crash near Telkwa claims life of 76-year-old man

Smithers RCMP responded to a crash on Hwy 16 just east of Telkwa on Oct. 31

Hamhuis laces up for 1,100th NHL game with Predators

The Smithers native joins a list of only six other active NHL players to accomplish the feat

Dash cam footage sought as missing person search continues

Police also think Laureen Fabian may have left area

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Vancouver, Toronto see home sale gains in October, but prices diverge

Greater Vancouver home sales were up by 45.4 per cent compared with a year earlier

Faculty union at UNBC issues 72-hour strike notice

Pickets would go up at Prince George and Terrace campuses, and at Wood Innovation and Design Centre

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

Parksville man disheartened by notes on windshield saying he’s not a ‘real’ veteran

Anonymous messages at Parksville golf course said he should be ‘ashamed’ of special licence plates

Vernon man ‘photoshopped’ himself into child porn photos

Ex-Judo coach still awaits sentencing

B.C. builds on Indigenous reconciliation plan with summit

United Nations rights declaration to be endorsed this month

Clear and unequivocal: Thousands of scientists sign letter on climate crisis

409 of the scientists were from Canada

Fossil fuel industry tops the list of lobbyist groups in Ottawa: report

Report recommends creating office to advocate for climate change action

Most Read