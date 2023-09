Smithers has a new fire chief.

After Kelly Zacharias retired earlier this summer, the town has officially hired Derek Dickson to replace him. Alle Jan de Vries will remain the deputy chief.

Dickson was the fire chief in Telkwa and as of Aug. 28, moves over to take the reigns in Smithers.

Dickson was Fire Chief with the Village for just under a year and a half. Stuart McKinnon is currently the acting fire chief in the village.