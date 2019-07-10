Smithers hires new CAO

Alan Harris comes to the town from Beaumont, Alta. where he was general manager, Corporate Services

The Town of Smithers has hired a new chief administrative officer.

In a media release this morning (July 10), the Town introduced Alan Harris, a chartered professional accountant who holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Victoria.

“Council and I are very pleased with the experience and skills Mr. Harris brings to the position,” said Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach. “We look forward to welcoming him to our community and working with him to realize the vision outlined in our strategic plan.”

Originally from Edmonton, Alta., Harris most recently held the position of general manager, Corporate Services for the City of Beaumont, Alta.

Prior to that, he worked for 15 years in municipal government in B.C., including serving as chief financial officer for North Okanagan Regional District, and as CFO and later CAO/corporate officer at the District of Sicamous.

“I am very excited and honoured for this opportunity to work with the mayor, council, staff and the community in helping Smithers achieve its strategic vision,” Harris said. “Both my spouse and I are looking forward to enjoying all the treasures that the community has to offer.”

Council dismissed Anne Yanciw, the previous CAO, without cause on Jan. 21 and had to pay her $96,413 severance in lieu of notice.



