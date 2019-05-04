An AgustaWestland CH-149 cormorant (Korona Lacasse photo)

Smithers helicopter locates fatal Cessna 182 crash site

A helicopter out of Smithers has located the fatal crash site of a Cessna 182.

A helicopter from Canadian Helicopters out of Smithers has located the fatal crash site of a Cessna 182.

The crash site was found approximately 50 nautical miles north of Smithers Landing.

According to Maritime Forces Pacific, around 8:45 a.m. this morning Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre received an emergency notification from an emergency locator transmitter registered to a Cessna 182.

A cormorant search and rescue helicopter and Buffalo search and rescue fixed-wing aircraft from 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron out of CFB Comox were dispatched to the scene.

The helicopter out of Smithers was able to locate the crash site.

The cormorant arrived at around 2:45 p.m. and search and rescue technicians were able to be inserted into the crash site.

RCMP have confirmed fatalities but at this time can’t say how many, who was onboard or where they were travelling.

As of 2:30 p.m., the case has been turned over to the RCMP.

New gun club president takes aim at group's longevity
'That's when I broke down and called the cops': B.C. woman's Jeep stolen twice in same week

