Smithers guide attacked by grizzly bear

The incident was deemed a “defensive attack” by conservation officers.

A local guide was attacked by a grizzly bear while guiding some clients on hunt in the Telkwa mountain range at the end of September, Smithers conservation officer Flint Knibbs said.

Knibbs said the attack was a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. The guided happened to get a little two close to a mama bear with her two cubs.

The incident was deemed a “defensive attack” Knibbs said. “He was walking up one side [of the mountain] and the bears came up the other and they just met at the crest of a ridge line, Knibbs said.

“They ended up being very close by the time both parties saw each other.”

The bear attacked him as soon as it saw him. It knocked him and gave him “non-life threatening injuries.”

According to a gofundme page titled ‘Help for Liam Madonald and Family’ that guide appears to be Liam MacDonald.

The page said MacDonald suffered serious injuries after being surprised by mother grizzly bear with two cubs on Sept 22.

MacDonald did not respond to The Interior News request for comment.

According to the page MacDonald suffered, “a severed tricep, potential nerve damage on his dominant arm and lacerations on his hip and back.”

Knibbs said the majority of adverse encounters people have with bears is when neither party is aware of the other’s presence. He advised anyone going out into the wilderness to make a lot of noise.

“By making lots of noises it’s going to alert bears that you’re in the area and bears want to avoid conflict as much as people do,” Knibbs said. “Knowing that you’re there they’re going to go the other direction.”

The gofundme page is no longer accepting donations.

 

Liam Macdonald. Gofundme photo

B.C.'s veteran licence plates will not be expanded to police officers
Gas flowing again along FortisBC's Enbridge pipeline

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say no to approved LNG pipeline

Rundown of support, opposition and what $40-billion LNG investment means for BC and Bulkley Valley.

Survivors of residential school in Port Alberni ‘call back their spirit’

Gitxsan group journeys to Port Alberni seeking renewal on Orange Shirt Day

Blues big shot plays with prowess and heaps on humour

Award winning Rita Chiarelli kicked off the BV Concert Association season wowing all in attendance.

Remembering Henry Alfred, Chief Wah Tah K’eght

Tyler McCreary of Florida State University remembers the chief who changed so much.

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

Gas flowing again along FortisBC’s Enbridge pipeline

Customers in B.C. still asked to avoid non-essential use of natural gas until situation is resolved

US, Russian astronauts safe after emergency landing

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques had been scheduled to be on the launch of a Soyuz spacecraft later this year

Hurricane Michael left path of destruction, isn’t done yet

Many homes were ripped apart or washed away altogether where the hurricane made landfall in Florida

Should companies take a public stance on racism, sexism?

About half of Canadians think so, according to a recent Ipsos survey – just one month after Nike puts focus on Colin Kaepernick

B.C. couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene

Photoshoot at McNab’s Corn Maze goes viral around the world

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say no to approved LNG pipeline

Rundown of support, opposition and what $40-billion LNG investment means for BC and Bulkley Valley.

Oct. 11 marks International Day of the Girl

International Day of the Girl focuses on promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights

Marijuana legalization may go more smoothly than you think: Washington governor

Washington and Colorado became the first U.S. states to broadly legalize recreational pot

