Smithers gets greenlit for another year of Provincial funding for business facade program

The Town is getting $20,000 to encourage private sector investment into facade upgrades

If you’re a business owner in Smithers looking to do some renovations on your storefront then this could just be your lucky break.

The Town recently received word from the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) that they have been once again approved to take part in the provincial Business Façade Improvement program.

The program gives local governments up to $20,000 in funding to enhance local economic development by encouraging private sector investment in business façade improvements.

“We wish you every success with your project,” reads a letter to council from NDIT’s CEO Joel McKay informing them of their success in their application. “We are excited to see how your Business Façade Improvement projects will stimulate economic growth and strengthen our region.

How regions decide to structure the criteria surrounding obtaining these grant funds is left up to respective local governments.

In the case of Smithers, the Town has its Smithers Storefront Spruce-Up Program, which reimburses 50 per cent of eligible renovation costs up to a maximum of $5,000 per project.

An application package is required to apply. The deadline for this year is June 1. To learn more head to the Town’s website at smithers.ca

On it’s website the NDIT describes itself as an independent, non-profit corporation that works with communities, First Nations, local government and businesses to build a stronger north by investing in economic development in central and northern B.C.


