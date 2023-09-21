Smithers Fire Rescue sees large spike in calls, labour hours in July

Fire Chief Derek Dickson says there are many reasons for the increase

Town of Smithers Fire-Rescue Department. (Thom Barker photo)

Town of Smithers Fire-Rescue Department. (Thom Barker photo)

There was a significant increase in fire service calls and firefighter labour hours in Smithers during the month of July.

The Municipal Markers for July 2023 show a large increase in both calls to Smithers Fire Rescue and hours used by the station. The ongoing wildfire situation contributed, but the fire service said there are other factors at play as well.

Fire Chief Derek Dickson said the July statistics are not solely tied to the provincial wildfire situation and are merely reflective of a higher-than-average amount of calls across the regular response categories, both within the town boundaries and the rural response area in the regional district.

“On average, our monthly call volume for these calls in 2023 was 28,” he said. “July was 66.”

According to Dickson, the other response categories aside from wildfires are medical aid, structure fires, motor vehicle accidents, hazmat, airport emergencies, alarms ringing, burning complaints, and more.

“However, over and above these standard incidents, several of our crew members did respond to 13 provincial requests for wildfire support and amassed an overall total of 3,417 labour hours from May to September,” Dickson added.

The 66 calls in July are by far the most in 2023, with the previous high being 40 in May. The number of hours for July is also the most, reaching almost 800 while the previous high was set in April with just over 550.

“Our crews continue to be extraordinary in their commitment and dedication to the Town of Smithers and to the needs of our neighbours, both locally and provincially,” Dickson said.

“In several cases, the teams we assembled to deploy provincially were a blend of firefighters from The Town of Smithers, The Village of Telkwa, The Town of Houston and First Nations Emergency Services Society.”

Dickson goes on to explain that this collaborative approach helps to maintain appropriate numbers of firefighters within each community for continued local responses.

Love The Smithers Interior News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Unsafe’: Police ask protesters on SOGI issue to vacate B.C. legislature

Just Posted

Letter writer says Conservative Party of Canada policy is wrong. (Provided photo)
Conservative party should not limit trans rights

Town of Smithers Fire-Rescue Department. (Thom Barker photo)
Smithers Fire Rescue sees large spike in calls, labour hours in July

Smithers town hall. (Marisca Bakker/ The Interior News)
Smithers hires Burnaby company for energy audit

Smithers to be one of the hosts of next year’s NCGLA convention. (Marisca Bakker/ The Interior News)
Bulkley Valley governments to cohost NCGLA