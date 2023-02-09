Smithers fire hall (file photo)

Smithers fire hall (file photo)

Smithers Fire Department buying new truck and tools

New truck will be able to pull necessary trailers and equipment

The Smithers Fire Department is making a couple of big purchases this year.

Fire Chief Kelly Zacharias gave an update to Smithers council at its last regular meeting with some upgrades coming to the department.

First, the fire department will be getting a new 1-ton truck.

During 2023, budget discussions council approved funding to come from the Fire Department Equipment Reserve Fund. The town is buying a 2024 Chevrolet 3500LT 4X4 pickup truck from Coast Mountain GM in Smithers at a cost of $67,306.31 after trade-in, taxes not included.

This vehicle will replace the existing 2010 Dodge 1500 4X4 pickup which will be traded in at the time of purchase. In a report to council, Zacharias said the rationale for purchasing a 1-ton pick-up versus a half-ton is to gain the gross vehicle weight required for the fire department to pull its trailers. He explained that both the sprinkler protection unit (SPU) trailer and the mass casualty trailer are too heavy to be towed by half-ton pick-ups. When the SPU trailer is deployed for BC Wildfire Service it requires two tow vehicles and a five-person crew.

Next, Zacharias told council the fire department will be getting new auto-extrication tools.

He told councillors they are purchasing a set of TNT electric storm battery operated extrication tools from supplier Associated Fire Safety. The money will also come from the Fire Department Equipment Reserve Fund.

Zacharias said this set of extrication tools will replace the existing tools which were purchased in 2004 and are nearing the end of their useful life as frontline tools.

In another report to council, he added it is very difficult to find replacement parts or hoses for the old tools as they are obsolete and can only be found in the U.S. The department will keep this old set of tools as a backup set only as there is no residual value left in them.

In his report, he said the new set of tools are battery-operated and totally portable versus being hooked to hydraulic hoses that only extending 100-feet from their rescue vehicle.

“This is a huge advantage as a lot of the vehicles we respond to are more than 100 feet off the road. Another advantage is that the new tools have 300,000 pounds of cutting force versus 80,000 pounds the old tools had. With the high tensile strength components in newer vehicles the extra cutting pressure creates faster extrication times resulting in a quicker handover to BC Ambulance Service,” he said.

The tools cost just over $75,000.

READ MORE: 911 Dispatch has been disrupted three times in six months

@MariscaDekkema
marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Northwest B.C. MP steps into new deputy critic role for fisheries and oceans
Next story
Teck Coal fined $16M for water quality permit violations in southeastern B.C.

Just Posted

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a person was found dead after possibly being struck by a vehicle along Harewood Mines Road on Friday, Jan. 27. (News Bulletin file photo)
Police arrest man following report of gunfire near Kitwanga

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach, right, poses with party leader Jagmeet Singh at an NDP fundraiser event at the Highliner Hotel and Conference Centre in Prince Rupert Oct. 28. (Photo: Thom Barker/Smithers Interior News)
Northwest B.C. MP steps into new deputy critic role for fisheries and oceans

A mostly completed Woodworth Dam site on Oct. 17. The reservoir behind the dam structure needed to fill for water to flow over the dam before the city water supply could be reinstated to its primary source, which has now occurred, the City of Prince Rupert announced on Feb. 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
It’s dam time in Prince Rupert with Woodworth Lake water conversion

UNBC’s nursing program is expanding with a new location in Prince George (Submitted photo)
Two-year nursing program to start this fall in Prince George

Pop-up banner image