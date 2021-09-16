Smithers Fire Chief Keith Stecko retires

Stecko is being replaced by deputy chief Kelly Zacharias

Keith Stecko, Smithers Fire Chief was a “wanted man” for the Smithers Skateboard Park Extension fundraiser Jail andBail on June 18 and 19. (Contributed photo)

Smithers Fire Rescue’s Fire Chief Keith Stecko is retiring from his longtime leadership role.

Chief Stecko originally joined the Town of Smithers as the airport manager and deputy fire chief in 2000.

He became fire chief in 2004. His last day with the Town will be Nov. 30, 2021.

“We wish Chief Stecko all the best in his retirement from the Town and sincerely thank him for his years of service in the protection of our community,” said Dianna Plouffe, chief administrative officer.

“The Town is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Zacharias to the role of fire chief as of December 1, 2021,” Plouffe said.

READ MORE: Smithers fire truck 11 was actually present in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001

Zacharias started his career with the Town of Smithers as airport manager and deputy fire chief in 2004 and became the full-time deputy fire chief in 2010.

“On behalf of town council and the citizens of Smithers, I offer a big thank you to Chief Stecko for his many years of dedication to our community and to the volunteers of the Smithers Fire Department and extend best wishes to him and his family,” said Mayor Gladys Atrill.

”And we are delighted to welcome Kelly Zacharias as the incoming Chief and very much look forward to working with him.”

Neither Stecko nor Zacharias were immediately available for comment.


