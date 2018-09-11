Smithers fire ban over

Light it up.

Campfires are again permitted in Smithers and the rest of the Northwest fire zone as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Smithers ban (municipalities with fire departments can enforce their own bans or allow fires during Northwest bans) officially ended at 1 p.m.

A media release from the Town stresses the public remain vigilant and cautious with open fires.

Category two and three open fires are still not allowed in the Northwest.

There are also forest use restrictions near fires still burning.

From the BC Wildfire Service:

Area restriction in effect for Shovel Lake wildfire

There is an area restriction order for Crown land in the vicinity of the Shovel Lake wildfire, which is burning about 30 kilometres northeast of Burns Lake. The area restriction will remain in place until noon on Sept. 15, 2018, or until the order is rescinded.

The area restriction order applies to all Crown land outlined on the map that is available online at: http://ow.ly/X8Mr30lbPR9

Area restriction in effect for Nichyeskwa Creek fire

An area restriction order is in effect for Crown land in the vicinity of the Nichyeskwa Creek wildfire, about 80 kilometres northeast of Smithers and about 25 kilometres northwest of Fort Babine. The order will remain in place until Sept. 15, 2018, or until it is rescinded.

The area restriction order applies to all Crown land outlined on the map available online at: http://ow.ly/ZRav30lmRkG

Island Lake and Cheslatta Lake fire area restriction

An area restriction order is now in place for Crown Land in the vicinity of the Island Lake and Cheslatta Lake wildfires, about 30 kilometres south west of Fraser Lake.

This order will remain in place until noon on Sept. 30, 2018, or until it is rescinded. the map that is posted online at: http://ow.ly/wlDN30lKclN

An area restriction order is now in effect for Crown land in the vicinity of the Nadina Lake wildfire.This area restriction order applies to all Crown land outlined on the map that is available online at: http://ow.ly/y8LZ30lMhHP

Fire category definitions:

Category 2 open fire – As defined in the Wildfire Regulation (s.1); an open fire, other than a campfire, that burns

(a) material in one pile not exceeding 2 m in height and 3 m in width,

(b) material concurrently in 2 piles each not exceeding 2 m in height and 3 m in width, or

(c) stubble or grass over an area that does not exceed 0.2 ha

Category 3 open fire – As defined in the Wildfire Regulation (s.1); an open fire that burns

(a) material concurrently in 3 or more piles each not exceeding 2 m in height and 3 m in width,

(b) material in one or more piles each exceeding 2 m in height or 3 m in width,

(c) one or more windrows, or

(d) stubble or grass over an area exceeding 0.2 ha