Smithers fire ban over

Cool and rain makes campfires cool again.

Light it up.

Campfires are again permitted in Smithers and the rest of the Northwest fire zone as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Smithers ban (municipalities with fire departments can enforce their own bans or allow fires during Northwest bans) officially ended at 1 p.m.

A media release from the Town stresses the public remain vigilant and cautious with open fires.

Category two and three open fires are still not allowed in the Northwest.

There are also forest use restrictions near fires still burning.

From the BC Wildfire Service:

Area restriction in effect for Shovel Lake wildfire

There is an area restriction order for Crown land in the vicinity of the Shovel Lake wildfire, which is burning about 30 kilometres northeast of Burns Lake. The area restriction will remain in place until noon on Sept. 15, 2018, or until the order is rescinded.

The area restriction order applies to all Crown land outlined on the map that is available online at: http://ow.ly/X8Mr30lbPR9

Area restriction in effect for Nichyeskwa Creek fire

An area restriction order is in effect for Crown land in the vicinity of the Nichyeskwa Creek wildfire, about 80 kilometres northeast of Smithers and about 25 kilometres northwest of Fort Babine. The order will remain in place until Sept. 15, 2018, or until it is rescinded.

The area restriction order applies to all Crown land outlined on the map available online at: http://ow.ly/ZRav30lmRkG

Island Lake and Cheslatta Lake fire area restriction

An area restriction order is now in place for Crown Land in the vicinity of the Island Lake and Cheslatta Lake wildfires, about 30 kilometres south west of Fraser Lake.

This order will remain in place until noon on Sept. 30, 2018, or until it is rescinded. the map that is posted online at: http://ow.ly/wlDN30lKclN

An area restriction order is now in effect for Crown land in the vicinity of the Nadina Lake wildfire.This area restriction order applies to all Crown land outlined on the map that is available online at: http://ow.ly/y8LZ30lMhHP

Fire category definitions:

Category 2 open fire – As defined in the Wildfire Regulation (s.1); an open fire, other than a campfire, that burns

(a) material in one pile not exceeding 2 m in height and 3 m in width,

(b) material concurrently in 2 piles each not exceeding 2 m in height and 3 m in width, or

(c) stubble or grass over an area that does not exceed 0.2 ha

Category 3 open fire – As defined in the Wildfire Regulation (s.1); an open fire that burns

(a) material concurrently in 3 or more piles each not exceeding 2 m in height and 3 m in width,

(b) material in one or more piles each exceeding 2 m in height or 3 m in width,

(c) one or more windrows, or

(d) stubble or grass over an area exceeding 0.2 ha

Previous story
VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says
Next story
Tax relief offered for wildfire victims

Just Posted

Smithers fire ban over

Cool and rain makes campfires cool again.

Better northwestern B.C. cell service wanted

UBCM action called crucial for health and safety of travellers

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

Smithers resident reported missing

Jessica Balczer is 18 years old

New B.C. party looks to represent rural voters in next election

Houston councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld says party will be a ‘relentless voice’ for rural towns

PHOTOS: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9/11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

Court asked to review limits on B.C. conservation officers’ power to kill wildlife

The case stems from when a bear cub was put down in 2016

VIDEO: Young B.C. musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan from Port Alberni was invited up on stage at the Vancouver show

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister underlined anniversary at start of another day of trade talks

Trudeau cautions Canadians about toking before travel

PM was asked what he would say to a U.S. border guard if he was asked if he had ever tried cannabis

Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton with two people onboard when it went missing

B.C. First Nations woman walking to stop the violence

Marilyn Charleyboy from Tsideldel (Alexis Creek) First Nation is walking to raise awareness about violence in First Nations communities.

Most Read