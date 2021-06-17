Smithers filmmaker creates new kind of sex ed video

Kyle Durack’s latest efforts in producing, directing and acting have earned him more than 2.5 million views on YouTube.

Billed as a “comedic sex education film,” Play Party explores consensual, safe sexuality through a young man’s first foray into the world of play parties, which Durack describes as “adult communities gathering together to share experiences, knowledge and pleasure with no judgment and always consensual” in a Kickstarter fundraising campaign for the second movie in what he hopes will be a series.

“Are you tired of your grandma’s sex education videos?” he writes. “Ever wish something modern, fresh and exciting was out there? Well, the Play Party films are here to save the day! We think sex education should be fun, real and relevant to today’s world.”

The one-hour and 14-minute video follows a narrative of Darren (played by Daniel Gallai) entering the world of play parties, but cuts away to experts discussing myriad topics surrounding sexuality and interviews with real people about their experiences.

Durack, who is now 30 years old, grew up in Smithers with spastic diplegia cerebral palsy, a condition he has spent his whole life working hard to improve and to gain control over his body and develop a body- and sex-positive philosophy.

The struggle led to a highly personalized one-man play called Naked Man Rising, which was the toast of the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2019 and two cerebral palsy superhero novels Rage and Rage II: Shadows of Jekoras (available on Amazon).

Durack said he is proud of the success of the first Play Party in an email to the Interior News and hopes the Kickstarter campaign will raise enough money to gain the attention of bigger backers.

There are a number of reward levels for backers including a chance to be in the next film for a $1,000 contribution (limit 35).



