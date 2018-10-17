Smithers election: Gladys Atrill

I have served four-years on Council and am seeking re-election. I have had the honour of serving as Deputy Mayor, as alternate director to the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako, on the Fall Fair Management Committee, the Transit Committee and as Council liaison to Access Smithers. Smithers is my lifelong home and I have been active in this community as a volunteer since I was a teen. The most rewarding volunteer role was Chair of the Smithers Centennial 2013 Committee. That was two years of meetings, story telling, event planning mayhem and magic with other residents who love this place as much as I do.
Through my work at Tourism Smithers I have the pleasure of marketing this community to potential visitors. That extends to working collaboratively with local businesses and neighbouring communities on joint programs to attract visitors to this region.
My priorities going forward –
The Smithers Public Library/Art Gallery Project. The opportunity to access up to 90% grant funding is before us now with an application deadline in January. The current concept design and business case is a good one for both the building and Peace Park.
Continue to support the work underway on asset management planning – that will ensure town infrastructure is maintained and replaced as needed.
Smithers Regional Airport including completing the current modernization, reducing landing limits and seeking an additional airline.
Support for a vibrant downtown and diverse business sectors.
Promoting accessibility and long-term sustainability.
Being responsible and thoughtful with the town budget.