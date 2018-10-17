Smithers election: Casda Thomas

My husband and I moved here 13 years ago. We were drawn to Smithers by the recreational opportunities, the awesome downtown space and the friendly vibe. We are now raising two daughters here.
I spent 9 years as a Realtor before starting my own real estate appraisal business, which I have operated for the past 4 years.
I believe in encouraging good land use and development in our Town, I believe in fiscal responsibility and I believe in the importance of culture in Smithers.
I have spent my time in Smithers as an active participant in the land use planning of our Town. I have a Diploma in Urban Land Economics and I spent 7 years on the Advisory Planning Commission of the Town.
During this term I would like to see us update our Official Community Plan and zoning bylaw to ensure that our regulations are clear and well understood and that they are in line with our community’s needs and priorities.
I strongly believe in planning and being strategic and I would like to see us engage the community and come up with a plan around housing.
To me, a good Councillor is one who engages with residents and is committed to representing the interests of the community. I am approachable and reasonable. I am committed to doing my homework and being prepared.
I ask you to vote for me on October 20th, and please feel free to contact me if you would like to talk: casdathomas@gmail.com or 250-877-9366.