Smithers downtown power outage Sunday

BC Hydro has scheduled work that will have power out Sunday in and around downtown Smithers.

BC Hydro plans to do some equipment work, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..

The following addresses are listed as being affected:

3668-4023 First Avenue

2839-3991 Second Avenue

3761-4096 Third Avenue

3731-4092 Fourth Avenue

1027 Aldous Street

3523-4091 Alfred Avenue

Alfred Street Small Hall Lights

648-4054 Broadway Avenue

1011-1293 Columbia Street

1036 Dominion Street

3911 Hwy 16

32-1117 King Street

1065-1425 Main Street

Main Street Rail Car

1020 Murray Street

3829-4091 W No 16 Hwy

1071-1321 Queen Street

3492-4068 Railway Avenue

Rte 16 / Main, Rte 16/ Manitoba, Smithers