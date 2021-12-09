Smithers District Chamber of Commerce Community and Business Awards handed out Dec. 3.

The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce Community and Business Excellence Awards were held as a combination, small live gathering and virtually, Friday evening Dec. 3, at Glacier Toyota in Smithers.
The awards are an annual event, with nominations and votes cast for the winners by the business community in Smithers.
The awards and winners for 2021:
Home-Based Business of the Year Award: BV Hive and Honey
Family Friendly Business Award: Smithers Bowl
Zero Waste Circular Economy Business of the Year: Riverside Kitchen
Citizen/Volunteer of the Year Award: Inder Grewal
Major Contributor to Arts and Culture: Raven Tacuara Arts Collective
Excellence in Education Award: Inder Grewal
Town of Smithers Building Awards of Excellence – Residential Projects: Michael Horwitz
Town of Smithers Building Awards of Excellence – Commercial, Industrial and Instutional Projects: Murray Hawes
Mixed-Use Projects: Walnut Park School
Village of Telkwa Business Leadership Award: Riverside Kitchen
Young Entrepreneaur of the Year Award: Olivia Hunter
Public Service Excellence Award: BV District Hospital/Northern Health
Tourism Excellence Award: Thomas Camus/Camus Photography 2
Customer Service Award – Individual: Deb Townsend
Customer Service Award – Business: Heartstrings Decor
Business Person of the Year: Meg Roberts
Business of the Year: Smithers Brewing Company
David McKenzie Award: Dan Young
Community Impact/Legacy Award: Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre
