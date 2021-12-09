Smithers District Chamber of Commerce Community and Business Awards handed out Dec. 3.

Yearly Awards for Smithers District Chamber of Commerce given Dec. 3

The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce Community and Business Excellence Awards were held as a combination, small live gathering and virtually, Friday evening Dec. 3, at Glacier Toyota in Smithers.

The awards are an annual event, with nominations and votes cast for the winners by the business community in Smithers.

The awards and winners for 2021:

Home-Based Business of the Year Award: BV Hive and Honey

Family Friendly Business Award: Smithers Bowl

Zero Waste Circular Economy Business of the Year: Riverside Kitchen

Citizen/Volunteer of the Year Award: Inder Grewal

Major Contributor to Arts and Culture: Raven Tacuara Arts Collective

Excellence in Education Award: Inder Grewal

Town of Smithers Building Awards of Excellence – Residential Projects: Michael Horwitz

Town of Smithers Building Awards of Excellence – Commercial, Industrial and Instutional Projects: Murray Hawes

Mixed-Use Projects: Walnut Park School

Village of Telkwa Business Leadership Award: Riverside Kitchen

Young Entrepreneaur of the Year Award: Olivia Hunter

Public Service Excellence Award: BV District Hospital/Northern Health

Tourism Excellence Award: Thomas Camus/Camus Photography 2

Customer Service Award – Individual: Deb Townsend

Customer Service Award – Business: Heartstrings Decor

Business Person of the Year: Meg Roberts

Business of the Year: Smithers Brewing Company

David McKenzie Award: Dan Young

Community Impact/Legacy Award: Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre



Greg Wacholtz, Chamber President, opens the awards night. (Deb Meissner photo)

Master of Ceremonies Mike Bundock and Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill. (Deb Meissner photo)

Mayor Atrill welcomes and addresses nominees. (Deb Meissner photo)

Riverside Kitchen provides refreshments for the awards night. (Deb Meissner photo)

Mayor Atrill. (Deb Meissner photo)

Glacier Toyota hosted the Smithers Community and Business Excellence Awards night. (Deb Meissner photo)

Deputy Mayor Leroy Dykens gives out the Village of Telkwa Business Leadership Award. (Deb Meissner photo)

Thomas Camus accepts his award for Tourism Excellence Award. (Deb Meissner photo)

Chamber Manager Sheena Miller and Mayor Atrill give out the Community Impact/Legacy Award, with Susan Bundock. (Deb Meissner photo)

Annette Morgan accepts the Community Impact/Legacy Award on behalf of Dze L Kant Friendship Centre. (Deb Meissner photo)

Grant Harris, Publisher of the Interior News gives out the David McKenzie Award. (Deb Meissner photo)