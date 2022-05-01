Daniel Elmore hoses down one of his motorcycles. The Smithers professional dirt biker had two Honda 450s stolen from a training centre in South Carolina. (GoFundMe photo)

Smithers dirt biker’s motorcycles stolen at South Carolina training centre

A GoFundMe has been started to help Daniel Elmore replace two brand new Honda 450s

After working tirelessly to become a professional dirt biker and spending the past winter saving to go south to train for the winter, Daniel Elmore’s dreams suffered a big crash when two of his motorcycles were stolen from a training facility in South Carolina last week.

“Daniel has been working his butt off to get to the position he is in and it’s so frustrating to see it come to a halt because of something like this,” said Anders Person, who has started a GoFundMe to help Elmore get new bikes.

Direct Motocross Canada confirmed on its website that a total of eight dirt bikes were stolen from Club MX in Chesterfield, SC, among the Smithers racer’s brand new Honda 450.

That bike was one of two Honda 450s of Elmore’s that were stolen according to Person.

“This GoFundMe will hopefully help Daniel and his family be able to purchase him new bikes and any other gear that he may need for the upcoming race season,” he said.

The bikes are valued at approximately $40,000.

As of Sunday, May 1, the fundraiser had taken in more than $3,000 on a goal of $25,000.


