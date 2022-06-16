Smithers’ Director of Corporate Services moves on

Duncan Malkinson is going back to his hometown of Dawson Creek to be closer to family

There is going to be a slight shake-up in the Smithers Town Office.

The director of corporate services is leaving on Friday (June 17).

Duncan Malkinson is headed back to his hometown of Dawson Creek where has taken a role as the executive director of the Dawson Creek Art Gallery.

“I’m looking to get involved in some community groups there, and be a little closer to my family,” he said. “It pains me to leave such an amazing, passionate and connected community. The team at the Town have been a great example of loyalty to council’s goals.”

Malkinson was only with the town for about a year. Previously, he was at the District of Houston, also only for about 11 months.

Mayor Gladys Atrill thanked him for his time and contribution at the June 14 regular meeting of council

“I would cry if that would make you stay but I know it won’t, so I’ll save myself the embarrassment and the tears,” she said. “We thank you and wish you the best as you go forward, you’ve left a mark here and we’ll miss you.”

David Schroeter, the current chief administrative officer for the District of Fort St. James will assume Malkinson’s role, effective July 4th, 2022.

He will assume most of Malkinson’s portfolio, including as the chief election officer for the general election this fall.

