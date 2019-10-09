Dr. Sandra Vestvik speaks at the CT scanner room opening on July 12 in Smithers. Health Services Administrator Cormac Hikisch confirmed to The Interior News the machine recently performed its 1,000th scan around the middle of last week. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Smithers CT scanner hits 1,000 scans

“It really has been a game changer in so many ways,” says health services administrator

It’s only been running three months, but already the Bulkley Valley District Hospital’s (BVDH) new CT scanner is hitting milestones.

Health Services Administrator Cormac Hikisch confirmed the machine recently performed its 1,000th scan around the middle of last week.

“We just hit 1,000 scans in the last few days,” he told The Interior News Oct. 4.

That amounts to somewhere around 800 patients scanned, said Hikisch.

READ MORE: CT scanner officially opens in Smithers

He said the number of scans is already slightly ahead of schedule for the approximately 3,500 scans BVDH estimated it would perform annually.

“I’d guess if I was to do the math we may end up over 4,000 at the one year mark,” Hikisch said.

Prior to Smithers getting a CT scanner those needing the procedure — often times in emergency situations — had to travel to scanners in Prince George or Terrace.

Hikisch said the response has been nothing short of ecstatic.

“Whether it’s anecdotal stories about an emergency transfer that didn’t have to happen or a prompt decision for somebody who is worried about a healthcare decision or just not having to travel multiple hours to Terrace or Prince George.”

He added two of the most common comments he hears is people appreciate having to travel less and that it’s much easier on elderly people.

“It really has been a game changer in so many ways.”

Hikisch said the machine has been something the BVDH has thought about for quite some time but said there are a number of requirements involved with receiving the funding and providing logistical support for bringing a CT scanner somewhere like Smithers.

READ MORE: CT scanner arrives at hospital

He said having logistical support over the last five to six years from Northern Health for things like fundraising, planning, renovations and hiring staff really helped all the final pieces fall together.

Hikisch said another thing the hospital is looking at moving forward is recruiting a permanent radiologist for the BVDH.

The scanner was made possible largely through the donation of Telkwa business person Fritz Pfeiffer, who gave $1.6 million to the Bulkley Valley Health Care and Hospital Foundation in 2016 to help fund the machine.

The scanner saw its first patient July 9.

The CT room at BVDH was officially opened at a July 12 event which was attended Mayor Taylor Bachrach, a number of town councillors and Stikine MLA Doug Donaldson.

Previous story
Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

Just Posted

Smithers Mountain Bike Association asking hikers to refrain from using new trail

The SMBA say wet, rainy conditions have made the new trail tread susceptible to unintentional damage

Thanksgiving food drive fills hampers

Salvation Army donations are up, but so is the need

Orange Shirt Day remembers residential school survivors

Muheim’s Grade 4/5 class made two banners that were presented to local Indigenous organizations

Donaldson promotes province’s wood products

Stikine MLA attends forestry conference in Quebec

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs demand stop work order against CGL

Office of the Wet’suwet’en asserts pipeline work has destroyed numerous sites of cultural significance

Conservation officers searching for owners of aggressive dogs behind Victoria deer attack

Deer euthanized after dog attack on Bear Mountain on Friday

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

B.C. premier confident Surrey MLA can ‘clear the air’ in RCMP investigation

Jinny Sims said Monday she is not prepared to venture a guess on the nature of the investigation

Alleged $20K typo at centre of condo sale lawsuit between B.C. couple, notary

Semi-retired couple has countered lawsuit about overpayment with allegations of negligence

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Okanagan Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It’s not the first time Robert Mallalieu’s views have got himself into trouble

B.C. university instructor charged with assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement

Julio Viskovich, 38, is facing the six charges, each stemming from an alleged incident in Kamloops

B.C. man’s truck found six years after he went missing

Police say there’s nothing suspicious about the case and foul play isn’t suspected

Most Read