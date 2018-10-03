Brenda and Stephen Graf pose with their winnings. (British Columbia Lottery Corporation photo)

Smithers couple wins $1 million

Brenda Graf bought the winning ticket while picking up soup ingredients for her sick husband.

Brenda Graf went to Safeway to pick up some groceries and walked out with $1 million.

“Stephen (her husband) was sick and I thought I would pick up some ingredients to make him soup,” Brenda said. “I saw the Lotto Max vouchers at the checkout and purchased the ticket with my groceries.”

It ended up being the golden ticket.

Brenda and Stephen Graf, Harley-Davidson of Smithers owners, won $1 million on Sept 21.

“It was just hard to believe that [we] won,” Stephen said. “I had to look at the ticket and the numbers half a dozen times.”

Stephen and Brenda Graf are the 15th winners of a Lotto Max Maxmillion prize in B.C. this year.

The odds of winning the $1 million prize are 1 in 28,633,528, according to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

Stephen said he and Brenda plan on renovating their house and going on a vacation, possibly to Hawaii, with their kids.

Despite his new found fortune Stephen won’t quit his day job.

“I like my job; I have a good business so I’m still going to do that,” Stephen said. “I’m too young to quit working.”

