Smithers Civic Centre. (Deb Meissner photo)

Smithers Civic Centre. (Deb Meissner photo)

Smithers council defers possible sale Ranger Park and Civic Centre buildings

Staff instructed to add facilities to building assessment report and postpone selling decision

Smithers town councillors were seemingly surprised by a report from town staff that the Ranger Park building and Smithers Civic Centre should be considered for possible future sale.

The report came as a result of the two buildings not being included on the Town Building Replacement Reserve, and also not being placed in the town’s Building Condition Assessment contract. Town buildings not included in the Town Building Replacement Reserve (Bylaw No. 1832) are therefore up for consideration for future disposal.

READ MORE: EdGE Learning Centre continues to thrive and grow

According to the report to council by Morgan Widen, the town’s building inspector, both facilities were built in the 1950s and have not undergone any major renovations or upgrades for many years, and building assessment reports have not been completed in recent years.

According to the report, “both buildings are currently planned for future disposal, pursuant to Council Policy ADM-036 Disposal of Town Buildings.”

Councillors all expressed their discomfort with selling either facility, or the land they are located on, because the buildings and the occupants offer benefit to the town.

Councillors instead directed town staff to include both buildings in the condition assessment report, and will postpone any decisions regarding future sale until the report can be completed.

READ MORE: Housing, infrastructure top priorities in Smithers strategic plan

The Ranger Park building was originally built for the B.C. Forest Service in the 1950s, and currently houses the Bulkley Valley Collaborative Learning Society (BVCLS), and Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue. The BVCLS have approached town staff several times about the possibility of buying the building.

The Smithers Civic Centre was also built in the 1950s in Terrace, originally as an airplane hanger. It was purchased and moved to its current site in Smithers for an ice arena and for the use as a community centre.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Smithers Civic Centre built in the 1950’s, originally as an airplane hanger in Terrace, and moved to Smithers. (Deb Meissner photo)

Smithers Civic Centre built in the 1950’s, originally as an airplane hanger in Terrace, and moved to Smithers. (Deb Meissner photo)

The back of the Smithers Civic Centre. (Deb Meissner photo)

The back of the Smithers Civic Centre. (Deb Meissner photo)

Previous story
Dix warns against non-essential travel as Omicron spreads; B.C. rapid testing strategy coming
Next story
Engineers say better forecasting, warnings could protect B.C. from disasters

Just Posted

The first of three Telkwa Community Church Christmas-themed story walks in Smithers on the Perimeter Trail near Elk’s Park. There are also story walks in Telkwa and Houston. (Submitted photo)
Christmas theme story walk planned for Houston

Paramedics from Terrace and Hazelton filling service gap in Kitwanga. (File photo)
Paramedic hired at Kitwanga, but three positions remain open

Northern Health Authority has issued revised public health orders on Dec. 9, permitting in-person worship services for vaccinated people up to 50 per cent capacity inside the venue. (Black Press Media file photo)
New public health order permits in-person worship in northern B.C.

Skidegate came out big time for the first ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event by the Haida Gwaii Co-op on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Standing by a cruiser that supporters filled to the roof with donations to local food bank programs are local RCMP constables Nick Medeiros, Chris Kienzle, and Corporal Terry Gillespie. (Chris Williams photo)
The great northern adventure continues for the new Terrace RCMP detachment commander