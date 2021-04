Community members born in 1956 or earlier can now call for an appointment at 1-844-255-7555

Northern Health has expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those community members in Smithers and area to persons born in 1956 or before (65 years and older).

Those wishing to be vaccinated can call the vaccine line at 1-844-255-7555 starting now.

Additionally all Indigenous people 18+ are eligible for appointments.

The clinic in Smithers is located at Coast Mountain College.

