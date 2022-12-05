Smithers Christmas hamper program underway

Donations are being accepted at the depot located at 4320 Highway 16 beside Kal Tire until Dec. 10

The Christmas Hamper Program has begun.

The depot, in the old Harley Davidson building on the corner of Hwy 16 and Toronto Street is now open and accepting donations from Dec. 6 until Dec. 10.

The Smithers Community Services Association has started accepting applications for people who want to receive a hamper. The deadline to apply for one is Dec. 9. Applications for one are being accepted at the SCSA’s office on Railway Ave or at the band office in Witset.

The program has been running for more than 30 years and provides food, the ingredients for a Christmas dinner, toys and books. Each year, around 300 hampers go out, benefiting about 1,000 people— a third of whom are children.

Hampers will go out the week before Christmas.

Donations of food and toys will be accepted until Dec. 10 but monetary donations will be accepted past this date.

MORE NEWS: Nisga’a totem on display in Scotland museum since 1930 is heading home



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter