Smithers business swindled in BC Hydro scam

BC Hydro scam appears to target small business owners

Another year, another scam.

A member of the Smithers Chamber of Commerce reported receiving a call from a person claiming to represent BC Hydro and said power will be disconnected if a payment was not received the chamber said.

The business owner was told to call number to speak with the scammers “supervisor” about keeping their power. Although the business had not received any notices about payment it did have issues getting mail in the past so it seemed probable the business owner said.

The business owner did not want to be named out of fear of the repercussions their establishment might face.

The number provided by the fraudsters plays a message that says “welcome to BC Hydro” to make the scam seem authentic.

When the business owner called the number they were told to $1400 worth of prepaid credit cards to pay off the bill. The business owner brought the prepaid credit cards and gave the card’s serial numbers to the fraudsters but realized a day later they had been swindled.

The business owner was able to talk to the prepaid credit card company before the scammers cashed any of the cards. The business is in the process of getting its money back.

“In retrospect you think about it and go ‘should have known better’ but when you’re faced with the fact you’re about to have your business shut [down] it’s quite distressing and you’ll do anything to keep it open,” the business owner said.

BC Hydro spokesperson, Kevin Aquino, said these scammers have been targeting residential and business owners across Canada and the U.S. for a number of years.

“We’ve been warning customers about this scam since 2014 and we’re doing everything we can to ensure customers are aware of it,” Aquino said. “We’ve been working very closely with law enforcement and other organizations to get the word out.”

Aquino said BC Hydro does not collect credit card or bank account information over the telephone. Nor does it accept payment from prepaid cash, credit cards, or bitcoin over the phone.

If there is an issue with an account BC Hydro will send notices asking for payment in the mail and use an automated dialer to remind customers to make a payment before electricity supply is impacted Aquino said.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to represent BC Hydro and are unsure if it is legitimate hang up and call BC Hydro at 1 800 224 9376 or the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre at 1 888-495-8501.

Previous story
Judge strikes down Doug Ford’s bill to reduce Toronto council size
Next story
Man arrested after car-ramming at French airport

Just Posted

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

Smithers resident reported missing

Jessica Balczer is 18 years old

New B.C. party looks to represent rural voters in next election

Houston councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld says party will be a ‘relentless voice’ for rural towns

B.C. ends state of emergency, 485 wildfires still burning

State of emergency, which allows officials to take necessary action to fight fires, started Aug. 15

14 northern B.C. mayors ‘disappointed’ at LNG pipeline challenge

Say they support multi-billion-dollar LNG Canada project

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Police to announce ‘significant developments’ in 13-year-old girl’s killing

Marissa Shen was found dead in a Burnaby park last July

Jackpot! Golden Knights get star Pacioretty from Canadiens

In a deal announced late Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, the Vegas Golden Knights have acquired All-Star forward Max Pacioretty from the Montreal Canadiens for Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick.

‘Job action’ possible by Sept. 26 if postal workers approve strike mandate

Canadians will find out as early as today whether they’ll face a possible strike later this month by mail carriers and plant workers at Canada Post.

Pence confident no one on his staff wrote NY Times column

Pence says he’s “100 percent confident” that no one on his staff was involved with the anonymous New York Times column.

CBS’ Moonves, the latest powerful exec felled in #MeToo era

On Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, CBS said longtime CEO Les Moonves has resigned, just hours after more sexual harassment allegations involving the network’s longtime leader surfaced.

Intensifying Hurricane Florence could strike US Southeast

It’s too early to know the exact path, but forecasters said Florence could blow ashore in the Carolinas by Thursday.

Man arrested after car-ramming at French airport

Authorities say police have arrested a man who rammed his car through two glass doors at Lyon’s international airport and sped onto the runway.

Judge strikes down Doug Ford’s bill to reduce Toronto council size

An Ontario judge released his decision this morning on Toronto’s legal challenge of provincial legislation slashing the size of city council nearly in half.

Most Read