Smithers business swindled in BC Hydro scam

Another year, another scam.

A member of the Smithers Chamber of Commerce reported receiving a call from a person claiming to represent BC Hydro and said power will be disconnected if a payment was not received the chamber said.

The business owner was told to call number to speak with the scammers “supervisor” about keeping their power. Although the business had not received any notices about payment it did have issues getting mail in the past so it seemed probable the business owner said.

The business owner did not want to be named out of fear of the repercussions their establishment might face.

The number provided by the fraudsters plays a message that says “welcome to BC Hydro” to make the scam seem authentic.

When the business owner called the number they were told to $1400 worth of prepaid credit cards to pay off the bill. The business owner brought the prepaid credit cards and gave the card’s serial numbers to the fraudsters but realized a day later they had been swindled.

The business owner was able to talk to the prepaid credit card company before the scammers cashed any of the cards. The business is in the process of getting its money back.

“In retrospect you think about it and go ‘should have known better’ but when you’re faced with the fact you’re about to have your business shut [down] it’s quite distressing and you’ll do anything to keep it open,” the business owner said.

BC Hydro spokesperson, Kevin Aquino, said these scammers have been targeting residential and business owners across Canada and the U.S. for a number of years.

“We’ve been warning customers about this scam since 2014 and we’re doing everything we can to ensure customers are aware of it,” Aquino said. “We’ve been working very closely with law enforcement and other organizations to get the word out.”

Aquino said BC Hydro does not collect credit card or bank account information over the telephone. Nor does it accept payment from prepaid cash, credit cards, or bitcoin over the phone.

If there is an issue with an account BC Hydro will send notices asking for payment in the mail and use an automated dialer to remind customers to make a payment before electricity supply is impacted Aquino said.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to represent BC Hydro and are unsure if it is legitimate hang up and call BC Hydro at 1 800 224 9376 or the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre at 1 888-495-8501.