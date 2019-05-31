Smithers athlete wins gold in javelin at high schools championship

Northwest athletes march in the opening ceremonies of the BC Games last year in Cowichan where Logan Unruh was provincial champion in javelin. (File photo)

Logan Unruh of Smithers is the 2019 B.C. High School junior javelin champion.

The Smithers Secondary athlete hoisted the 500 gram javelin 36.48 metres this afternoon at the championships in Kelowna to beat out second best competitor Isabel Gerbrand of Mission Secondary School by almost two metres.

Unruh of Smithers is no stranger to top results at championship meets. She has been a champion at the high school level before and won the gold in javelin at the 2018 BC Games in Cowichan.

Her Kelowna gold is the best result for the Northwest team so far. The championships continue tonight and tomorrow.