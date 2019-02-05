(Black Press Media files)

Smithers area hits record low temperature amid cold snap

Environment Canada says a ‘cold arctic’ is over the province

Six B.C. communities were hit with record cold this week, as a cold snap continues around the province.

According to Environment Canada, White Rock beat a 1929 record of -6.1 C with -7.5 C on Monday, while the Smithers area shattered a 1989 record of -29.2 C with -32.4 C.

On Sunday, the Bella Bella region beat a 1989 record of -12.4 C by 0.4 degrees, Burns Lake reached -38.1, down from -35 C in 1975.

Chetwynd reached lows of -38.5 C, beating a record of -35.7 C, while the Sandspit area hit -8.7 C, down from -7.5 C in 1989.

The Smithers are once again hit a record of -33.3 C on Sunday, beating a 1989 record of -32.3 C.

READ MORE: Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap, says BC Hydro

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap: BC Hydro

Just Posted

Telkwa braces for housing crunch

Dze L Kant Friendship Centre housing advisor looks for Telkwa council help on affordable housing gap

Smithers area hits record low temperature amid cold snap

Environment Canada says a ‘cold arctic’ is over the province

Building on our heritage

Bulkley Valley Museum hopes to see a heritage building registry

Otters post top swims in Kitimat

Kurihara and Durnin take top honours as Bulkley Valley Otters swim to top finishes

Sexual assault suspect released on bail

Clifford Harris, accused of sexual assault and unlawful confinement, released into treatment

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

All three men were from Calgary

Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap: BC Hydro

Temperatures across B.C. are expected to remain unusually cold

Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union

Skepticism will emanate from both sides of the aisle when Trump enters the House chamber

Friends, relatives of victims to speak at McArthur sentencing hearing today

The eight killing took place between 2010-2017

Super Bowl reaches 100.7 million people, down from 2018

It was the smallest audience in nearly a decade

Hart, Voracek lead Flyers past Canucks for 8th straight win

Vancouver loses Edler to scary facial injury

Man accused of assaulting women pleads guilty after charge downgraded

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen also faces a series of charges including alleged assaults of escorts in B.C.’s North Okanagan

B.C. transit cop thanks God his injuries weren’t worse after being shot on job

‘So many reasons to be grateful,’ Constable Josh Harms said Monday

B.C. man gets arrested to get into warm jail cell

With Langley’s shelter at capacity, the homeless are seeking anywhere to get out of the cold.

Most Read