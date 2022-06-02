Smithers and Telkwa schools to get upgrades.

Engineering, security system and safety improvements at School District 54 schools will continue into the 2022-2023 school year capital spending plans presented when school board members met in Houston May 24 indicate.

Nearly $3.5 million in projects were outlined as part of the district’s draft budget that was presented at the meeting.

Capital spending comes in the form of three budget sections.

One is the annual facilities grant, monies sent from the education ministry for renovations and updates to the district’s buildings.

This amounts to $714,000 this upcoming budget year and includes $247,000 as a contribution to lockers, round room flooring, access and controls for the room at Smithers Secondary School, and $25,000 to kindergarten classroom upgrades at Telkwa Elementary School.

And in a significant project contribution from the Ministry of Education, there is $400,656 for the SSS foods room revitalization project.

The school district has access to its own surplus for additional capital projects.

For Telkwa school this amounts to $200,000 for Phase 1 of the learning commons space, and $150,000 to Telkwa’s front entrance/office and bathroom upgrades. There is also $180,000 for the Walnut Park totem pole, and an additional $100,000 for the SSS foods room equipment.

The district also received funding to purchase three buses for $477,756.

The school board adopted the final draft of the balanced budget at the meeting.



