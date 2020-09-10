Smithers allowing mail in ballots for upcoming byelection

Smithers voters will be able to mail in their ballots for the upcoming by-election.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town is offering the option of mail in ballots to reduce in person contact and for those who may be self-isolating or in quarantine.

The by election will be held on October 17 to vote in a new mayor and a new councilor.

Eligible electors must request a mail ballot package by Sept. 30 and to be counted the ballot must be received by Oct. 17

Everyone who is an eligible elector is allowed to vote in mail. Voters must either live in Smithers or own property within town limits.

“The Town of Smithers is following the suggested provincial guidelines on holding an election during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chief Election Officer Dianna Plouffe in a press release from the Town. “Casting your ballot by mail will reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission as well as minimize congestion at the polls.”

The request form is available at the Town Hall or online at smithers.ca

The Town will send out mail ballot packages starting in October 1, 2020.

A byelection was triggered when former mayor Taylor Bachrach quit to be become the Skeena Bulkley Valley MP.

So far, deputy mayor Gladys Atrill and business man Joe B have expressed interest in the roll and no one has made it public to run for the council spot that will be left vacant when Atrill hands in her nomination papers.

byelectionMayor's RaceSmithers